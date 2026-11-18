DJ Maphorisa's TikTok livestream took a hilarious turn when he accidentally added a complete stranger to the broadcast

The confused woman asked Porry if she should leave, and his response instantly became a fan favourite one-liner

Social media users declared that Maphorisa's unscripted livestreams have become a daily source of fresh memes

DJ Maphorisa's latest livestream had fans in stitches. Images: DjMaphorisa

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa's livestreams have become a comedy show of their own, and his latest session, hosted on TikTok, delivered one of his most memorable unscripted moments yet. The amapiano pioneer, affectionately nicknamed Porry, accidentally pulled a complete stranger into a split-screen broadcast when he meant to invite DJ and content creator Shabba Wama 2K.

For a few chaotic minutes, Maphorisa found himself staring at an unknown woman from Florida on screen, both of them equally puzzled by what had just happened. When she politely offered to leave the broadcast, Porry responded with what fans are already calling an instant classic: "In a good way, not in a bad way."

Porry's TikTok mix-up goes viral

Before she made her exit, Maphorisa kept asking the stranger, "How do you know Maphorisa?" Her responses only made things funnier. Visibly confused, she fired back, "How do I know what?" and then, "Is that a person?" The exchange sent viewers into fits of laughter as it played out in real time.

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Instead of simply logging off, the woman stayed on long enough to help Porry navigate the app and get Shabba Wama 2K onto the livestream. Once Shabba finally joined the split-screen, he wasted no time jumping into the comedic chaos - playfully interrogating the woman about her knowledge of musicians, a move that instantly had both her and Maphorisa laughing.

After the woman patiently walked Porry through the process of removing her from the broadcast, the session picked up even more momentum. Shabba later brought popular influencer Grace Mondlana into the conversation, repeatedly calling her a "breadwinner" during their lively banter.

DJ Maphorisa accidentally invited a complete stranger into his TikTok livestream, making for a hilariously awkward moment. Image: DjMaphorisa

Source: Twitter

Mzansi says DJ Maphorisa is "effortlessly funny"

Netizens flooded the comments celebrating Maphorisa's natural comedic timing and his ability to turn an awkward situation into gold without even trying. Below are some of the reactions:

tindoe_livinglegend was entertained:

"Phori is effortlessly funny."

th4ndo_sa trolled:

"It's when he shouts for Shabba as if he'll appear."

precious_mcmash reacted:

"Imagine not loving Phori!"

iukhonauthandolwethu_higgins was in stitches:

"Maphorisa casually dropping new memes every day."

Watch the viral livestream below.

Content creator apologises for lying about DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a content creator's apology to DJ Maphorisa.

This comes after they spread rumours about the DJ/ producer's heritage, which ignited a firestorm on social media.

Source: Briefly News