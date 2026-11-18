Talented actress Thandiwe Newton recently impressed her fans on social media when she reflected on her African roots

Newton, who is based in the UK, revealed why she decided to return to her Zimbabwean heritage

Social media users commented on her video interview on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Hollywood Star Thandiwe Newton Reflects on Embracing Her Zimbabwean Heritage". Image: ajplus

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Thandie Newton, who is currently based in the UK, recently revealed in a video interview why she wanted to embrace her Zimbabwean roots.

Newton previously sparked a debate on social media when she shared that she wanted to be called Thandiwe, instead of Thandie.

The actress shared her reasons for reclaiming her name in a video interview with Ruthie's Table.

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Social media users comment on her interview

va_51mba said:

Thandiwe is a given name of Nguni origin (derived from Zulu, Xhosa, and Ndebele languages) that means "beloved" or "loved one"

mandell4000 reacted:

"Thandiwe is such a beautiful name; it means to be loved❤️."

chazzab1989 replied:

"She was born in Westminster, so she didn’t have to become British; she was born British. Her dad is English, so her heritage is part English."

phumla_nhliziyo said:

"My grandmother’s name was Thandiwe, miss her every day 😢."

outspoken_zw responded:

"Amana munotiudza togadziriza! Tinovhunduka ka!"

mamakadaz wrote:

"We all eventually come home to ourselves."

South African actress Dawnthandeka_king said:

"Mamazi, nzena hantsho phela ❤️❤️❤️."

knox_daily replied:

"British people love claiming people of colour only when they are talented. The woman is telling you herself literally that she has Zimbabwean heritage, but you are in the comments quarreling lol. If Freddie Mercury (Born in Tanzania) had never made it big, he would have been called Farrokh Bulsara the African Immigrant. 😂."

Actress Thandiwe Newton reflects on embracing her Zimbabwean heritage. Image: GettyImages

Source: UGC

Zimbabwean artist Donel celebrates 2 Grammy nominations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that England-based artist Donel Mangena sparked a debate online when he received two Grammy nominations.

The Zimbabwean-born musician confirmed his nominations on his social media accounts on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Mangena's fans and celebrity friends took to his comment section to congratulate him.

Source: Briefly News