Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo revealed she landed her first-ever brand street-walking collaboration in an emotional video shared on 17 November 2026

The exciting career milestone came shortly after Majimbo had been dealing with drug allegations circulating about her online

Fans and netizens reacted to the announcement, with many urging Elsa to refine her filming technique for future brand content

Elsa Majimbo Lands First Street-Walking Brand Deal, Shares Tearful Announcement

Source: Instagram

Kenyan comedian and content creator Elsa Majimbo is riding a wave of joy after scoring a milestone career moment — a brand reaching out to her specifically to walk their clothes on the streets of America. She shared the news in an emotional, selfie-style video on X that sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the clip, a visibly overwhelmed Majimbo unboxed a selection of pieces at home before heading outdoors to West Hollywood Gateway, where she styled two outfits for the street-style shoot. "I got my first ever brand that was like, 'Hey, can you walk our stuff on the street? Like, you look so dope, please walk our clothes on the street?'" she said, barely containing her excitement. "I cannot believe this. I'm so happy. Brands want me to walk their clothes on the street. Like, I'm gonna cry from joy."

She put together two looks for the shoot, pairing a mini skirt with boots for her first outfit, then styling a jacket, another short skirt and boots for the second. A third combination featured shorts, a layered top set and what she playfully described as a "nasty" hair look.

Elsa Majimbo's career milestone

Alongside the video, Majimbo wrote: "I am so so soooo happy to announce I'm walking with a brand for the first time!!!!! They thought I was dope and I put their clothes to good use!!! Walking the streets with power 🔥🙌🏾😭"

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The announcement arrived at a particularly significant moment for Majimbo, who had recently been forced to address drug allegations swirling around her online. She said she was unsure where the claims originated, though netizens were quick to point back to her own past social media behaviour as a possible source.

Netizens react to Elsa's brand walk

Reactions to the video poured in, with fans largely supportive but also offering constructive feedback on her shooting style.

@zilevandamme wrote: "I now get the unique fashion content aesthetic you've been building and it's genius! All of the best, girl pop!"

@_Tr3blig_ said: "Glad you're getting your spark back. Mambo ya self pity, kujihurumia hurumia pia ulikua umeanza kuboo nayo."

@Ms_Important_1 shared: "This is dope, Elsa, though I think you need a better camera."

@slaycite offered some tips: "Elsa, try zooming in while walking in them clothes, baby. They want you to show us the clothes; we can't really see the details when you're that far. Love this for you. To more brand collaborations🥂"

@Liinyana_ noted: "There's a subtle rebranding opportunity here. I hope she can recognise it."

@KobusingyeNora was firmly in her corner: "Here to support you. You're Elsa Majimbo, don't forget it 🔥"

Source: Briefly News