Maskandi star Mthandeni SK confirmed he has ended his long-standing ambassadorial partnership with clothing label Cutty

The 38-year-old artist from KwaZulu-Natal still holds deals with Grittgear, Dobbs and Mazerata despite multiple brand changes

Mthandeni's team has teased a major new partnership set to be unveiled in early 2027 that goes beyond fashion

Mthandeni SK's long-standing partnership with a major brand has come to an end after nearly a decade. Image: Mthandeni SK

Source: Facebook

Maskandi artist and reality TV personality Mthandeni "Mthandeni SK" Manqele has confirmed the end of his nearly decade-long relationship with clothing brand Cutty, describing the parting as mutual and respectful. The 38-year-old, who hails from eMdletsheni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was one of the brand's most visible faces, helping grow its appeal particularly within maskandi circles.

Mthandeni SK's fashion legacy with cutty

Over the years, Mthandeni's influence on the brand was undeniable. His signature look, most notably the white towel he wears on his head, became a cultural statement that many of his supporters began to replicate. Merchandise bearing his brand name, Igcokama Elisha, further cemented the connection between the musician and the label.

His team released a warm statement reflecting on the journey, noting that the relationship was built on loyalty, respect and shared memories. Appreciation was also extended to Cutty and its staff for their role in supporting Mthandeni's growth as an artist and public figure.

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Cutty's marketing coordinator, Megan Soll, confirmed from the brand's side that the decision to move on was mutual. She described the working relationship as an enjoyable one and said Cutty had "nothing but love and respect" for Mthandeni, wishing him well in what comes next.

Fans were left curious about the circumstances behind Mthandeni SK's decision to part ways with the brand. Image: Mthandeni SK

Source: Facebook

What's next for Mthandeni SK

The split from Cutty does not signal a retreat from the fashion world. Mthandeni currently holds active ambassadorial relationships with Grittgear, Dobbs and Mazerata. His dance crew, SK Brothers, is also partnered with Borelli and Pure Premium. He separately confirmed that his arrangement with Arbiter has also come to an end, pointing to a broader reshaping of his brand portfolio.

The bigger news, however, may be what is coming. Mthandeni's team hinted at several brand announcements expected in the months ahead, with one major partnership set to be officially revealed in early 2027. That upcoming collaboration is said to extend beyond fashion, tying into the musician's wider entrepreneurial ambitions and long-term business goals. Details have been kept under wraps for now, but the anticipation is building.

The end of the Cutty chapter appears to be a deliberate step in a larger plan, with Mthandeni positioning himself not just as a performer but as a growing business force in the entertainment industry.

Mthandeni SK joined forces with Afrikaans artist

Maskandi king Mthandeni SK joined forces with Afrikaans artist Herman Kleinhans for a 2027 Rugby World Cup anthem.

The two artists brought isiZulu and Afrikaans together in a song titled Hamba Nathi, meaning Come With Us.

Source: Briefly News