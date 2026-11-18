British rapper Nemzzz is set to headline the inaugural Let's Be Friends × Circo Loco festival across two South African cities

The Manchester-born artist will perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with each city boasting a different line-up

Early Bird tickets for both cities went on sale on 16 November, with General Admission and VIP tickets to follow

British rapper Nemzzz is set to bring his music to South African fans for his first-ever performance in the country. Image: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

British rapper Nemzzz is bringing his sound to South African shores for the very first time, with two headline shows confirmed for January 2027. The Manchester native will top the bill at the debut Let's Be Friends × Circo Loco festival, touching down in Cape Town before heading to Johannesburg.

The Cape Town leg kicks off at Cabo Beach on 5 January, while the Johannesburg show takes place at Fourways Farmers Market on 10 January. Rather than mirroring each other, the two events are built around distinct sounds; Cape Town leans into amapiano and 3-step, while Johannesburg centres on South African hip-hop.

Who's on the line-up?

Cape Town fans can expect sets from amapiano DJ DBN Gogo, 2wo Bunnies, Mihlali The Guy, Venom, Banques, DJ Radix, Ziggy 4x and BabyDaiz. Up in Johannesburg, Nemzzz will share the stage with Frank, Loatinover Pounds, Roiii, Venom, Banques, DJ Radix and Kaygo.

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Both cities will also host Waist Therapy, a dedicated dancehall session curated by DJ Radix, featuring Jahseed and Admiral, the duo behind African Storm Sound System. The pair were among the pioneers of South Africa's reggae and dancehall sound-system scene in the 1990s, and their set will draw from Jamaican dancehall, bashment and Caribbean influences. Co-founder David Mkwanazi described the ethos behind the festival as one rooted in discovery and connection.

"People will come for different reasons. You might be there for Nemzzz; someone else might be there for Waist Therapy. By the end of it, we want everyone to feel like they've found their people."

Nemzzz is heading to Mzansi for the first time, with excitement building around his upcoming performance. Image: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

About Nemzzz

Nemzzz grew up in Gorton, Manchester, and broke through with his 2021 track Elevate. Since then, he has dropped three mixtapes: Do Not Disturb (2024), Rent's Due (2025) and LOCKED IN (2026). His most recent project includes features from Travis Scott, Latto, Lil Yachty, Cash Cobain and Tunde.

A limited allocation of 500 Early Bird tickets per city went on sale on Monday, 16 November 2026. Cape Town Early Bird tickets were priced at R1 000, while Johannesburg's were available for R800. General Admission and VIP tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Wednesday, 18 November.

John Legend expanded his SA dates

John Legend expanded his South African tour dates following overwhelming demand from fans in Pretoria and Cape Town.

The additional shows brought the total number of South African performances on The Muse Tour to five.

Source: Briefly News