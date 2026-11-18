L-Tido posted a TikTok video filmed at a battery retail shop that many fans quickly linked to Nota Baloyi

The comedic clip, shared under the @Itido_network handle, showed the rapper shopping for a Fiat car battery

Netizens flooded X with reactions, with some predicting how Nota would clap back at the dig

L-Tido took another swipe at Nota Baloyi with a TikTok skit involving a Fiat battery. Image: Nota, L-Tido

Source: Facebook

L-Tido is at it again, and this time the rapper has social media buzzing with a cheeky TikTok video that many fans read as a pointed jab at music industry figure Nota Baloyi. The clip quickly made rounds on X, leaving peeps both entertained and eagerly waiting for Nota's response.

L-Tido's Fiat battery skit explained

The video, posted under the TikTok handle @Itido_network, was filmed inside what appears to be a battery retail shop or warehouse. A Taurus Battery promotional poster displaying prices is visible in the background, lending an air of authenticity to the casual, walk-up customer service vibe. In the clip, L-Tido can be heard asking a shop assistant for a battery specifically for a Fiat, trying it out and repeatedly thanking the attendant before wrapping things up with a cheerful "Sharp, sharp."

The Fiat reference is what set tongues wagging, with many fans reading it as a swipe at Nota Baloyi, who is associated with the car brand. The comedic, almost innocent delivery of the skit made it land even harder for those in on the joke.

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Watch the video below:

X erupts over the clip

The video stirred up plenty of chatter on X, where users weighed in with a mix of laughter, admiration and predictions.

@Tramma_Deplese kicked things off with:

"I know our goat Nota waphapha, but L-tido is doing the most; he is cooking our goat. 😭😭😂💔"

@FinallyGQ predicted Nota's response with a classic:

"@lavidaNOTA will respond by saying 'you should have bought your son stationery for next year'."

@KamogeloMa92354 kept it short and sweet:

"@lavidaNOTA Come this side you weak Satan! 😂😭"

@sunnerkeyz summed up the general feeling with:

"Tido is so petty, and I like it. 😂😂😂"

Nota dragged L-Tido and his girlfriend

Nota Baloyi appeared on the Music Pulse podcast and made bold claims about rapper L-Tido's current partner, Anele Zondo.

Nota alleged that Anele previously dated fellow rapper Zingah, claiming he has video evidence to back up his claims.

Source: Briefly News