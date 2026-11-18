Former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa set tongues wagging after cosy photos with a new man surfaced on social media

The man in the snaps is widely believed to be the son of Solomon "My Sol" Madibela, with cheating allegations adding fuel to the fire

Netizens flooded the comment section with reactions linking the romance to Mekoa's previous high-profile rumoured relationships

Former 'Skeem Saam' star Lethabo Mekoa is allegedly seeing My Sol's son. Images: Lethabo Mekoaa/ Facebook, mysolholdingsandlogistic/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa appears to have officially stepped into the spotlight with a new man. Photographs circulating on social media show a woman said to be her, looking completely loved-up, and the internet has not been quiet about it.

The man pictured alongside Mekoa is widely believed by social media users to be the son of Solomon "My Sol" Madibela. His appearance in the snaps has not only fuelled romance speculation but also stirred up allegations of cheating drama that have added an extra layer of intrigue to the whole situation.

Mekoa and MySol's son's alleged hard launch

The photographs making the rounds show the pair in full couple mode. In one snap, the two share a kiss while holding milkshake cups, and in another, the woman believed to be Mekoa is seen wrapping her arms around her companion in a warm embrace. For many online, it reads like a deliberate hard launch.

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This is not the first time Mekoa's love life has grabbed attention. She was previously linked to Amapiano producer DJ Melzi, and later rumours placed her close to Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, though neither she nor Mofokeng ever officially confirmed that one.

Lethabo Mekoa's love life is once again making headlines. Image: Lethabo Mekoaa

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to the photos

The comment section erupted almost immediately after the images began circulating. Netizens had plenty to say, touching on everything from the cheating rumours to Mekoa's deactivated Instagram account.

Yanda28A said:

"Actors are not too far away from their characters on TV."

MarseillesBaby wrote:

"Basically, this family is replacing MaMkhize's."

MrsSaintDrake added:

"No wonder why she deactivated her Insta account."

mongoanengVilla posted:

"I blame the father; this boy likes the public."

See the viral photos below.

Pearl Mbewe addresses Sello Maake kaNcube rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Pearl Mbewe, officially confirming that she and her once-estranged husband, Sello Maake kaNcube, were back together.

This follows months of speculation about a reconciliation, with the media personality shutting the door on critics.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News