Former ‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Lethabo Mekoa Allegedly Goes Public With My Sol’s Son
- Former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa set tongues wagging after cosy photos with a new man surfaced on social media
- The man in the snaps is widely believed to be the son of Solomon "My Sol" Madibela, with cheating allegations adding fuel to the fire
- Netizens flooded the comment section with reactions linking the romance to Mekoa's previous high-profile rumoured relationships
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa appears to have officially stepped into the spotlight with a new man. Photographs circulating on social media show a woman said to be her, looking completely loved-up, and the internet has not been quiet about it.
The man pictured alongside Mekoa is widely believed by social media users to be the son of Solomon "My Sol" Madibela. His appearance in the snaps has not only fuelled romance speculation but also stirred up allegations of cheating drama that have added an extra layer of intrigue to the whole situation.
Mekoa and MySol's son's alleged hard launch
The photographs making the rounds show the pair in full couple mode. In one snap, the two share a kiss while holding milkshake cups, and in another, the woman believed to be Mekoa is seen wrapping her arms around her companion in a warm embrace. For many online, it reads like a deliberate hard launch.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
This is not the first time Mekoa's love life has grabbed attention. She was previously linked to Amapiano producer DJ Melzi, and later rumours placed her close to Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, though neither she nor Mofokeng ever officially confirmed that one.
Netizens react to the photos
The comment section erupted almost immediately after the images began circulating. Netizens had plenty to say, touching on everything from the cheating rumours to Mekoa's deactivated Instagram account.
Yanda28A said:
"Actors are not too far away from their characters on TV."
MarseillesBaby wrote:
"Basically, this family is replacing MaMkhize's."
MrsSaintDrake added:
"No wonder why she deactivated her Insta account."
mongoanengVilla posted:
"I blame the father; this boy likes the public."
See the viral photos below.
Pearl Mbewe addresses Sello Maake kaNcube rumours
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Pearl Mbewe, officially confirming that she and her once-estranged husband, Sello Maake kaNcube, were back together.
This follows months of speculation about a reconciliation, with the media personality shutting the door on critics.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za