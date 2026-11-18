A viral video claimed that South African musicians will appear on the official GTA 6 soundtrack ahead of the game's release

The clip also revealed that GTA 6 will reportedly feature a dedicated African music radio station called AfroBank FM, with a heavy Amapiano focus

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from pure excitement to jokes about the ANC and taxi robberies

South Africans were buzzing after claims emerged that local music could feature in the highly anticipated GTA 6. Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

South African music fans may have something major to celebrate. A viral clip posted by @coolstorybru_za has set Mzansi buzzing with the claim that local musicians will be part of the official soundtrack for GTA 6, the most anticipated video game release in entertainment history.

Filmed in a casual home setting, with a "Cool Story Bru" sign and a houseplant in the background, the enthusiastic creator delivered the news directly to camera, visibly thrilled. He claimed that not only will South African artists feature on the game's soundtrack, but GTA 6 will also include a dedicated African music radio station named AfroBank FM, which will largely showcase Amapiano.

AfroBank FM and the amapiano connection

For those unfamiliar, Amapiano is a South African genre that has taken the world by storm over the past few years, blending deep house, jazz, and lounge music. The creator called the development historic, arguing that GTA 6 is a game likely to be played for decades, meaning South African music would be permanently woven into entertainment history. He also had a specific request:

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"They better put Sister Bettina in the game."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the news

The comments section did not disappoint. Peeps showed up with humour, hype, and a little bit of chaos:

@loipooli took full credit for the milestone:

"No need to thank me...🙏🏾 I had a word with the headquarters of GTA for us."

@sya_biyela035 played along:

"Thanks to loipooli for talking to the headquarters, but he said no need to thank him, guys. 👏❤️"

@slade_minnie_ backed the Sister Bettina request enthusiastically:

"Sista Bettina would be legendary! The first thing I would do is rob a taxi and play that song"

@omw_itsjanez43 kept it political:

"At least they didn't put ANC in the game."

@marietjiem_05 was counting down the hours:

"Wow, love it!!! Cannot wait, game launches in NZ in 4hrs!!!"

@itsreaaaaa__ was not quite as moved:

"To be honest, I don't give AF bro, real talk."

GTA game cut workforce

Take-Two Interactive on Tuesday told US regulators it is trimming its workforce by five per cent and eliminating some video games in production to cut costs.

About 600 jobs are expected to be eliminated by Take-Two, the parent company of studios including Rockstar Games, maker of the blockbuster Grand Theft Auto line-up.

Source: Briefly News