Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, has reignited interest in Buzza's romantic history

X users began digging up Buzza's alleged past marriages and connections, including a woman who was reportedly arrested for fraud

Anele's sister Zamalisa's previous warnings about the marriage are now getting a second look from netizens

Anele Mdoda's hubby Buzza James' past marriages take centre stage. Image: zintathu

Source: Facebook

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James thought their Netflix wedding special would be a celebration, but it appears to have unlocked a whole lot more than warm wishes from the public.

Since Stars and Vows aired, X users have been going deep into Buzza's past, surfacing claims about former relationships and alleged connections that have left Mzansi raising eyebrows. One post that set things off came from @uNomalungelo, who questioned whether a woman once arrested for fraud was connected to Buzza, referencing someone who reportedly attended Clarendon Girls' High School.

Zamalisa's warnings come back into focus

The digging has also renewed attention on remarks previously made by Anele's sister, Zamalisa, who reportedly cautioned the family about Anele marrying in community of property, among other concerns. At the time, her comments were largely brushed aside or seen as interfering, but many netizens are now reconsidering them in light of what is being shared online.

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Adding fuel to the fire, X user @MaUsana_nq shared a clip alleging that Buzza "pocketed imali ka Netflix from the Magudumana documentary," claiming he is related to the Magudumana family on the maternal side and previously served as a lawyer connected to them.

One commenter noted that Buzza allegedly left a previous partner under house arrest before moving on, then reportedly left another woman as well, with the comment reading: "Babanjwa wamshiya umfazi ekwi house arrest. Then waya kulo we tender, wamshiya naye."

Neither Anele Mdoda nor Buzza James had publicly responded to the claims circulating on X at the time this article was written.

Mzansi reacts to the revelations

The post and its thread quickly gained traction, with many South Africans chiming in:

@oratilee_k cried:

"That wedding special might have opened a can of worms yikes😭"

@nono_zaa claimed:

"Zamalisa's crash outs might be valid, bethuna."

@imimnotoza remembered:

"I just thought of Zama's wirds, Hayi guys."

@AbongileG_ put it bluntly:

"Lol I don't feel sorry for Anele at all."

@M11Lindy added:

"Having the wedding as a Netflix show makes more sense then."

Anele and Buzza's first Christmas plans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for the IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple.

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives.

Source: Briefly News