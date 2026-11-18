British TV presenter and NHS nurse Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp stunned her GB News co-hosts with a live on-air pregnancy announcement

Hoenderkamp, who already has a 37-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter, later opened up about her pregnancy journey

The announcement triggered fierce online debate, with critics labelling her decision "revolting" and "selfish" - but Hoenderkamp fired back

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp stunned the world after announcing her pregnancy live on air. Images: drreneehoenderkamp

Source: Instagram

The panel at GB News had absolutely no idea what was coming. On 14 November 2026, Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, a British television presenter and NHS nurse practitioner, was midway through a discussion on UK housing policy in Piddington when she paused to deliver news that left every man at the studio desk speechless.

"And I have some news to break to the panel today that they're not aware of, or anybody else, for that matter. I'm actually going to be a mother of three shortly," she announced, revealing she was 12 weeks pregnant.

The moment the studio fell silent

The all-male panel's collective reaction was instant - total silence, followed by a jumble of disbelief. One co-host admitted he was confused, while another questioned whether she was being serious. Once the shock wore off, the congratulations came pouring in. One colleague rose from his seat to hug her, and another described the news as a "miracle."

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Hoenderkamp noticed the stunned silence herself: "You've all gone very quiet," she quipped.

At 59, the presenter already has two children: a son aged 37, whom she welcomed at just 21, and a daughter aged eight, born when she was 50. Her new baby girl is expected to arrive after Hoenderkamp turns 60.

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp and her partner are expecting their third child together. Image: drreneehoenderkamp

Source: Instagram

IVF pregnancy and the online backlash

The announcement quickly spilled beyond the studio. After spending time offline, Hoenderkamp returned to X to address the wave of reaction head-on.

"Now I am back online, for all of the thousands of messages congratulating me on the news of my new daughter - THANK YOU!!!! For the rest - I don't care what you think," she wrote.

In a candid essay published by the Daily Mail, she disclosed that the pregnancy came through in vitro fertilisation, using eggs she had frozen during her 30s. The embryos were screened for chromosomal abnormalities, and conception was achieved on her third attempt.

The piece was written partly in response to critics who labelled her choice "revolting," "disgusting," and "selfish." Hoenderkamp pushed back, drawing a distinction between the mother she was at 21 and the woman she is now.

"At 21, I had youth on my side, but far less understanding of what motherhood required of me. Nearly four decades later, while I have fewer years ahead of me, I also have the wisdom, patience and freedom to make the most of every moment. My new daughter will arrive in a family where she is desperately wanted, surrounded by people who already love her," she said.

Jelly Babie shares stunning maternity shoot photos

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jelly Babie's maternity shoot and heartfelt letter to her unborn child.

The photoshoot arrived months after the Bacardi performer was spotted during a performance with a visible baby bump.

Source: Briefly News