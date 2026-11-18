Content creator and advertising executive Khaya Dlanga stunned South Africans this week when he exposed a Love is Blind: South Africa contestant

Dlanga shared in a series of posts how he and his Coca-Cola collegues were nearly robbed by the cast member

South Africans criticised the dating reality TV show since it revealed its cast members online on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Khaya Dlanga reveals how a 'Love is Blind: South Africa' cast member nearly scammed him

Source: Instagram

Media personality and advertising executive Khaya Dlanga recently surprised his fans on social media when he revealed how a Love is Blind: South Africa cast member almost robbed him.

The reality TV show received criticism on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, when Netflix shared the teaser for the South African franchise.

Dlanga dragged the show on his X account on Thursday, 18 November 2026.

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Dlanga exposes cast member

The businessman also shared more bombshells on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, and said:

"There is a guy on Love is Blind: South Africa who was halfway to scamming us at an event. Gave us a sob story about how he was paying for everything and his friends were driving his car and staying at a penthouse he'd booked for the weekend. He hung out with us for the afternoon," says the businessman.

Dlanga, who refuses to reveal the name of the contestant, also shared that a waiter came to him towards the end and said the cast member hadn't paid for his bill the previous night and that it was a sizeable bill.

The media personality also shared that the owner of the establishment eventually approached him and asked him to settle his unpaid bill.

Khaya Dlanga says he was nearly scammed by a 'Love is Blind: South Africa' cast member. Images: KhayaDlanga

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga leaks photos from Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Dlanga shared photos from Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding on X, giving fans their first glimpse of the couple's big day.

The post went up ahead of a Netflix special, making Dlanga one of the first to publicly reveal images from the ceremony.

Fans flooded the comments, teasing Dlanga about keeping the wedding a secret for so long.

Source: Briefly News