A clip of Love Is Blind South Africa cast member Tloks appearing on Date My Family has resurfaced online

The video emerged amid widespread backlash following the unveiling of the Love Is Blind SA cast on Netflix

Netizens are questioning Tloks' motivations, with some suggesting he is chasing fame through reality TV

Love Is Blind SA Star Tloks' Old Date My Family Clip Resurfaces Amid Cast Backlash

Source: Instagram

A resurfaced clip of a Love Is Blind South Africa cast member appearing on Date My Family has set social media alight, with netizens weighing in on whether the reality TV hopeful has been chasing the spotlight for a while.

The clip, which began circulating on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, shows a man identified as Tloks in what appears to be a segment. The footage was filmed in an indoor restaurant-style setting, complete with a formal table, a waiter, and an interview-style format typical of the beloved South African dating show. The exchange had a quirky, flirtatious and at times awkward comedic energy, with Tloks referencing everything from the Holy Spirit to having 16 personalities and even rocking a pair of green shoes he said he loved for the colour.

Tloks on Date My Family

The timing of the clip's reappearance is no coincidence. It surfaced shortly after Netflix's Love Is Blind South Africa unveiled its cast, a reveal that drew significant backlash from viewers who were unimpressed with the selection. The discovery that one of the cast members had already appeared on a local dating show gave commenters additional ammunition.

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Watch the Date My Family clip that reignited the conversation below:

Netizens react to Tloks' reality TV history

The clip sparked a lively back-and-forth online, with peeps questioning everything from the show's casting decisions to Tloks' apparent love for the camera.

@vigilanceblues wrote:

"I don't know, but Tloks looks like he once participated in Date My Family at some point #LoveIsBlindSouthAfrica 🤧🫢"

@ISRAEL_Khosane quipped:

"So y'all have files lying around? 😂"

@NelzBarker was not holding back: "We are still recovering from Married on First Sight... boom 💥 Netflix joins the mix😩😩 these people don't rate us hle."

@zynnitta_true kept it short: "He wants to be famous to"

@BoitumeloCaleb replied: "He is taking every opportunity that he gets"

@babaMbatha_ raised an eyebrow: "Namanje akulungi???💀😭😂😂"

@BoitumeloCaleb fired back: "😂 he likes the spotlight; that's why he struggles."

@pinkysithole17 perhaps summed it up best: "Hebanna 🫢 so Love is Blind is a private school date my Family…"

The comparison between the two shows struck a nerve, with many viewers feeling that the Netflix production should represent a step up in both quality and casting, not simply a recycling of familiar faces from local TV.

Thapelo's age side-eyed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Love Is Blind South Africa's Thapelo faces age allegations after a claimed classmate disputed his age.

Raising fresh questions about the show's vetting process and their intentions overall.

Source: Briefly News