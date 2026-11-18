Munaka Muthambi opened up about her exit from the Not Sorry podcast , citing a shift in her career priorities

The media personality reflected on leaving two podcasts, saying each departure taught her valuable lessons about herself

Munaka also celebrated a major personal milestone alongside her growing television and red-carpet presenting career

Munaka Muthambi explained why she left 'Not Sorry Podcast'. Image: mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Media personality Munaka Muthambi has finally spoken about her decision to leave the Not Sorry podcast just six months after joining the show. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, she said the move was driven by evolving ambitions rather than any dramatic falling out.

"Sometimes you reach a point where you have to be honest with yourself about where you are and where you're going. It's not always one dramatic moment. Sometimes it's about recognising that your priorities are changing and you need to make decisions that support the direction you're moving in," she said.

Munaka stressed that she is now more selective about the projects she commits to.

Munaka Muthambi on leaving two podcasts

This was not Munaka's first podcast exit. She previously departed Piano Pulse in 2025, though she maintains the two situations were very different. When she left Piano Pulse, she was still finding her footing in the industry. By the time she joined Not Sorry, she had radio experience, a clearer sense of herself and a better understanding of where she was heading.

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"I don't think every decision needs to come with a negative story attached to it. Sometimes it's simply about knowing when a chapter has served its purpose and having the courage to move forward," she said, adding that she views neither departure as a failure.

From TikTok to television and red carpets

Munaka began her entertainment journey making lighthearted TikTok content in 2023 and has since built an impressive portfolio. She currently co-hosts SABC 1's HotSpot Seli and presents YFM's The Rizz, with podcasting and radio credited for sharpening the skills she now brings to television.

She has also carved out a reputation as a red-carpet host, covering the 32nd South African Music Awards in August and presenting at the Miss South Africa event. She described the pageant as a platform celebrating "women, individuality, confidence and the different journeys that women take to become who they are."

Despite stepping away from podcasting twice, Munaka has not ruled out returning to the format.

Away from broadcasting, she is also celebrating buying her first property, calling it a reminder that growth extends beyond career wins. Looking ahead, she hopes to host her own show and establish herself further in sports entertainment.

Munaka explained why she left 'Not Sorry Podcast'. Image: mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Munaka explains why she left the podcast network

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Munaka opened up about her exit from Piano Pulse in a viral video.

The former Piano Pulse podcaster revealed why she had to leave the YouTube channel and discussed her former boss, MacG.

Source: Briefly News