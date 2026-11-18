Mohamed Hadid, 78, reportedly proposed to divorce coach Keni Silva, 43, at a renowned Beverly Hills venue after two years together

Silva made her first public appearance as his fiancée at the Vogue Arabia Ball 2026 in Dubai, stunning in a white bridal-style gown

The proposal comes despite Mohamed having been married and divorced twice before, sharing six children with three different women

Gigi and Bella Hadid's father is engaged again, with his much younger fiancée showing off her diamond ring in Dubai. Image: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Hadid, the Palestinian-American real estate mogul and father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has announced his engagement to divorce coach Keni Silva. The 78-year-old popped the question to 43-year-old Silva at the iconic Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, before the couple made their first public appearance as an engaged pair at the Vogue Arabia Ball 2026: Art Edition in Dubai on 13 November 2026.

Silva, who had been told only to "dress beautifully" for the evening, was completely caught off guard by the proposal. She arrived at the red carpet flashing a large diamond ring on her left hand, dressed in a flowing white gown that had all the hallmarks of a bridal look.

A love story with no expiry date

Speaking to Vogue Arabia at the ball, Silva reflected on the proposal with warmth. "It was a beautiful, small evening, exactly the kind of moment I cherish," she said. "I've never been someone who needs a grand production or extravagant gestures to feel loved. For me, it's always been about the sincerity behind them."

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She was equally candid about what their relationship represents to her personally, given her own history with marriage and divorce.

"Love doesn't have an expiration date, and neither do our dreams. You can start over, you can find love again, and yes, you can still have your fairy tale and your happily ever after."

Mohamed, for his part, seemed thoroughly smitten. He told the publication:

"I think I loved her almost instantly once I understood her heart, how beautiful she is not only on the outside, but in her heart and in her soul.”

The 78-year-old real estate mogul found love again with a divorce coach who has built a career helping others navigate marriage breakups. Image: Mohamed Hadid

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed's family and past marriages

This will be Mohamed's third marriage. His first was to Mary Butler, with whom he has two daughters, Marielle, 46, and Alana, 41. That marriage ended in 1992. Two years later, he wed Yolanda Hadid, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and together they had Gigi, 31, Bella, 30, and Anwar, 27, before divorcing in 2000. He later had a daughter, Aydan Nix, 23, with Terri Hatfield Dull, though the two never married.

Silva brings her own story to the relationship. Previously married for 13 years, she has an 18-year-old daughter, Alexis Silva, a singer, from her first marriage. When that union ended, she channelled the experience into her book, Divorce As an Opportunity, and built a career as a divorce coach and podcast host of In Heels with Keni Silva. Silva also credited Mohamed for championing her professional ambitions, while he praised her genuine, uncomplicated love for life.

Gigi Hadid celebrated Zyan Malik’s birthday

Gigi Hadid took to social media to share a sweet birthday message to her bae and baby daddy Zayn Malik.

The ex-One Direction star turned 28 on 12 January, and his supermodel girlfriend shared a cute post and caption to celebrate him.

Source: Briefly News