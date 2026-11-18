A listener called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast

The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party

Reactions to the podcast ranged from amusement to outright irritation, with one X user telling the station to 'wrap it up'

An Anele Mdoda listener had had enough of the wedding discussions, calling out the presenter for making them a regular feature of her breakfast show. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Not everyone is here for the wedding content. A 947 listener has publicly called out Anele Mdoda for what they say is too much of bridal updates on the breakfast show, and the backlash surfaced after the station posted a clip from its latest podcast episode on X.

The post from 947 addressed what fans have been calling "KFCgate," a moment that apparently went down at Buzza's bachelor party. According to the podcast clip, the group arrived late to the event because they were waiting for a videographer who showed up an hour behind schedule. Buzza had already arrived at his own bachelor party and waited for everyone else to show up. The KFC reference stems from what sounds like a food moment that became part of the evening's chaos, though the full details play out on the podcast itself.

Stars and Vows podcast unpacks bachelor party drama

The episode in question is part of The Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza Podcast, which is exclusive to Primedia+. It was filmed in a pink-and-white branded radio studio, with Anele in one panel and her guests.

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947 posted the clip on X on 18 November 2026, inviting followers to weigh in with the caption:

"We address 'KFCgate' on the podcast... Let us know if you're convinced."

Watch the video below:

Netizens split over the wedding coverage

The post drew a range of reactions. While some found it entertaining, others were less patient.

@LeboTsot:

"Wrap it up, please. Goshhhhh"

@Nate5enb:

"Mxm how's about addressing corruption? Or do you turn the other way when it involves one of your own?"

@Dreeeyyykk:

"Loved how Lathitha says it's Anele's wedding, like her dad's not involved. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Anele and buzza shared their Christmas plans

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for a cosy IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple.

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives.

Source: Briefly News