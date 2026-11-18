The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka spoke out about the financial pressures facing actors in the South African entertainment industry

Zikhona, 41, argued that artists should not be forced to take on extra roles like producing or directing just to survive

The star also revealed she launched a YouTube series called The Art Circle to give creatives a direct platform to share their stories

The Wife Star Zikhona Sodlaka Calls for Better Pay and Working Conditions for SA Actors

Source: Instagram

South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka has spoken candidly about the struggles facing performers in the local entertainment industry, arguing that actors deserve better pay, improved working conditions, and the freedom to simply be artists without the pressure to wear multiple hats.

Zikhona, 41, is best known for her role in The Wife, told Daily Sun, she pushed back against the expectation that artists must branch out into producing, directing, or entrepreneurship just to make ends meet. While she supports creatives exploring their full range of talents, she stressed that financial necessity should never be the driving force.

"What isn't going to be forced upon artists is to have to be more than an artist, as if that one job is not enough," she said. "No one goes to a nurse and says, 'Is your dream to be a doctor?' No one goes to a teacher and says, 'Is your dream to be a principal?'"

What Zikhona says needs to change

For Zikhona, the conversation should shift towards fixing the systems that make it difficult for artists to earn a sustainable living. She pointed to taxation policies and how artists fit into broader economic structures as key areas needing urgent attention. "What should happen is the improvement of their working conditions and pay. How they get taxed and how they plug into the biggest system — those are the things that we can improve on by talking about them more," she added.

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The Art Circle YouTube Series

Those conversations directly inspired Zikhona to launch The Art Circle, a YouTube series designed to give creatives an unfiltered space to speak for themselves. She explained that too often, narratives about artists are shaped by people outside the industry rather than the artists themselves.

"One of the most important things was identifying that it was time to hear from the artists firsthand," she said. "Most of the time, we hear from third parties how they feel or what it takes to do what they do."

She also highlighted the value the platform holds for the next generation of creatives, noting that someone is always watching and learning, whether about refining their craft or preparing for the realities of entering the arts industry.

Source: Briefly News