Actress Mona Monyane weighed in on the fierce social media backlash over the Love Is Blind South Africa male cast

Monyane told netizens the line-up reflects the reality of dating in South Africa, saying she was glad to no longer be "outside"

Netflix removed all Love Is Blind SA cast profiles shortly after the online criticism erupted, raising questions about the show's future

Mona Monyane weighed in on the 'Love Is Blind SA' male cast. Images: mona.monyane

Source: Instagram

Actress Mona Monyane has jumped into the online fire surrounding the Love Is Blind South Africa male cast, delivering a no-nonsense take that has left people talking.

When Netflix revealed the local adaptation's contestants, which will be hosted by Dineo Moeketsi and her husband Solo, social media erupted almost immediately, with users expressing widespread disappointment at the men's appearances. The backlash was swift and sharp, flooding timelines with critiques and comparisons.

Mona Monyane's take on the dating pool

Rather than sympathising with the outrage, Monyane offered a reality check. She questioned why South Africans seemed genuinely stunned by the cast, arguing that the men on screen are a fair representation of what women in the country encounter every day.

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"Why are you shocked, chomi?" she said. "This is what South African men are about. This is our dating pool, my dear."

The actress, who revealed that she is currently in a relationship, also admitted she was relieved to no longer be navigating the dating scene herself. She said she was glad that the rest of the world would now get a front-row seat to what South African women are "left to entertain."

Monyane then turned the conversation on its head, suggesting the intensity of the backlash might have more to do with national pride than actual surprise. "Is it because the neighbours are watching?" she asked, referencing the fact that the show would expose local dating culture to international audiences.

Mona Monyane asked Mzansi why they were surprised by the men on 'Love is Blind SA,' saying they were a clear representation of the average South African man. Image: mona.monyane

Source: Instagram

Netflix removes Love is Blind SA profiles

Far from dampening her enthusiasm, Monyane encouraged viewers to lean into the experience. "Let them see the truth; this is what the majority of South African men bring to the table. Buckle up and watch; it's probably going to be spicy," she said.

However, whether audiences will get the opportunity to watch remains uncertain. Shortly after the criticism reached a peak, Netflix quietly pulled all Love is Blind SA cast profiles from its platform, including those of the female contestants. The sudden removal of promotional material caught fans off guard, sparking speculation about whether the streaming giant responded to the backlash or whether the production itself is in jeopardy.

Watch Mona Monyane's video below.

Khaya Dlanga makes claims about Love is Blind SA cast member

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Khaya Dlanga's dramatic account of his experience with one of the cast members of Love is Blind SA.

Dlanga shared in a series of posts about how he and his colleagues were nearly robbed by the cast member, asking why Netflix hadn't done proper background checks.

Source: Briefly News