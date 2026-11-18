Popular South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently apologised to an MC online

A video of the MC, who is a fan of the DJ, was spotted at the same event as the musician

South Africans on social media praised the music producer for apologising in public

Prince Kaybee apologises for embarrassing a fan on stage. Image: PrinceKaybee

Source: Facebook

Talented DJ and social media personality Prince Kaybee recently took to his social media account to apologise to a fan he was previously rude to.

The music producer, who previously showed off his pricey haircut, apologised on his X account on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Kaybee's apology comes a few days after he received mixed reviews for his new song titled Veliry.

The music producer apologised to the fan on his X account on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

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"I didn't mean to embarrass her, I am sorry," he said.

The MC @MaphutiMashiti5 replied:

"I am not a bad emcee; I just disturbed Kaybee’s set unintentionally and am sorry coz it didn’t need an MC. But here’s a video of me MCing! Enjoy."

South Africans react to his post

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"Isn't this the MC that trended a couple of years back for being kicked off stage for shouting "Yeboooooo Yebooo" during another DJ's set?"

@officialtwinny said:

"I don’t think so, but in the second frame, she did the same thing."

@PoliticalParker said:

"@KabeloMusic, for standing up for the integrity of music. Musicians and producers work hard to produce quality music, only for an ignorant MC to come on stage and diminish the integrity and quality of the artists' work “ngok’phapha” during performances."

@Lord_Ori_ wrote:

"It’s a preference thing…Some DJs feel the void in their sets that should be filled by MCs; some fill the void with their own performance. Glad he did not pretend."

Prince Kaybee apologises for embarrassing fan on stage

Source: Facebook

Prince Kaybee Fires Back After Fan Assumes He Is 56 Years Old

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Prince Kaybee clapped back at a fan who questioned his age on X on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

The fan assumed Kaybee was 56 years old, prompting a sharp response from the DJ.

Mzansi weighed in on the exchange, with many siding with Kaybee's fierce comeback.

Source: Briefly News