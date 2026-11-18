A video from the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court shows Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza James Mgudlwa, representing Dr Nandipha Magudumana during her bail application

Nandipha, who faces 38 charges linked to Thabo Bester's prison escape, invoked her right to remain silent in court

The clip surfaced just days after Anele and Buzza's Netflix docu-soap Stars and Vows premiered, sending X users into a frenzy

A video of Anele Mdoda's husband in court as part of Nandipha Magudumana's legal team raised eyebrows. Image: buzza_james, mdntv.live

Source: Instagram

Courtroom footage shared on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, has caught many South Africans off guard, revealing that media personality Anele Mdoda's husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court as part of the legal team representing disgraced cosmetic surgeon Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The timing couldn't be more loaded. Anele and Buzza's Netflix docu-soap, Stars and Vows, had only just premiered days earlier.

The clip, originally shared by @SimaAug, features a Newsroom Afrika broadcast watermark and an on-screen red-and-white caption clarifying the legal proceedings. In the footage, Nandipha's lawyer reads a statement on her behalf, invoking her constitutional right to silence during her bail application.

"I have been advised that I have the right to remain silent and not reveal the basis of my defence and that should I reveal the basis of my defence it may be used against me at the ensuing trial," the statement read.

Who is Nandipha Magudumana?

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is a former celebrity doctor who gained notoriety for her romantic relationship with convict Thabo Bester. She allegedly helped Bester stage his own death and escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022. Authorities arrested both of them in Tanzania in April 2023. She and her co-accused now face 38 charges in connection with the escape.

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Notably, Mgudlwa and Nandipha are reportedly related family members, adding yet another layer to the already eyebrow-raising clip.

SA reacts to video of Buzza James

The video landed just four days after Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza premiered on Netflix on Friday, 13 November 2026. The four-part wedding docu-soap follows Anele Mdoda and Mgudlwa's nuptials, putting the couple squarely in the public eye this week.

Watch the courtroom footage that caught X users off guard:

X users had plenty to say about the discovery:

@Ntozakhe99 asked:

"Wait, didn't Zam say he doesn't appear before the court?"

@MsMpt3 replied:

"He is not first chair, so he is not the attorney of record."

@Towdee_TT remarked:

"Ai man now I'm conflicted ngo Baby soft"

@Hla_Candy questioned:

"What the heck? How did you even find this?😭🤣🤣🤣🤣Like ?"

@AccordingtoPale said:

"Yoh, what a beautiful week of Twitter journalism😭💎"

Listener slams Anele Mdoda for talking about wedding on air

In other news, Briefly News reported that a listener called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast.

The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party.

Source: Briefly News