Video of Anele Mdoda's Husband Buzza James Representing Nandipha Magudumana Sparks Reactions
- A video from the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court shows Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza James Mgudlwa, representing Dr Nandipha Magudumana during her bail application
- Nandipha, who faces 38 charges linked to Thabo Bester's prison escape, invoked her right to remain silent in court
- The clip surfaced just days after Anele and Buzza's Netflix docu-soap Stars and Vows premiered, sending X users into a frenzy
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Courtroom footage shared on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, has caught many South Africans off guard, revealing that media personality Anele Mdoda's husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court as part of the legal team representing disgraced cosmetic surgeon Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The timing couldn't be more loaded. Anele and Buzza's Netflix docu-soap, Stars and Vows, had only just premiered days earlier.
The clip, originally shared by @SimaAug, features a Newsroom Afrika broadcast watermark and an on-screen red-and-white caption clarifying the legal proceedings. In the footage, Nandipha's lawyer reads a statement on her behalf, invoking her constitutional right to silence during her bail application.
"I have been advised that I have the right to remain silent and not reveal the basis of my defence and that should I reveal the basis of my defence it may be used against me at the ensuing trial," the statement read.
Who is Nandipha Magudumana?
Dr Nandipha Magudumana is a former celebrity doctor who gained notoriety for her romantic relationship with convict Thabo Bester. She allegedly helped Bester stage his own death and escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022. Authorities arrested both of them in Tanzania in April 2023. She and her co-accused now face 38 charges in connection with the escape.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Notably, Mgudlwa and Nandipha are reportedly related family members, adding yet another layer to the already eyebrow-raising clip.
SA reacts to video of Buzza James
The video landed just four days after Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza premiered on Netflix on Friday, 13 November 2026. The four-part wedding docu-soap follows Anele Mdoda and Mgudlwa's nuptials, putting the couple squarely in the public eye this week.
Watch the courtroom footage that caught X users off guard:
X users had plenty to say about the discovery:
@Ntozakhe99 asked:
"Wait, didn't Zam say he doesn't appear before the court?"
@MsMpt3 replied:
"He is not first chair, so he is not the attorney of record."
@Towdee_TT remarked:
"Ai man now I'm conflicted ngo Baby soft"
@Hla_Candy questioned:
"What the heck? How did you even find this?😭🤣🤣🤣🤣Like ?"
@AccordingtoPale said:
"Yoh, what a beautiful week of Twitter journalism😭💎"
Listener slams Anele Mdoda for talking about wedding on air
In other news, Briefly News reported that a listener called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast.
The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za