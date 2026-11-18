Former Miss Teen South Africa Celeste Khumalo surprised her followers on her birthday when she announced she's a mother

Khumalo, who previously trended online when she received a Bentley from her alleged boyfriend, posted a video of her baby online

Celebrity friends such as Minnie Dlamini and Duma Ntando took to her comment section to congratulate her on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

SA celebs congratulate 'Generations: The Legacy' star Celeste Khumalo on becoming a mom

Source: Twitter

Former Generations: The Legacy and beauty queen Celeste Khumalo left social media buzzing when she announced that she has a baby.

Khumalo, who previously lit social media when she received a brand new Bentley, celebrated her first birthday as a new mom.

The actress and media personality is the latest star to hide her pregnancy and surprise her fans with a baby announcement after Ntando Rambani.

Khumalo confirmed she's a mother by posting a video on her Instagram account with the caption:

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"A birthday like no other. My first as your mother."

Media personality Minnie Dlamini responded with heart emojis, while Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Rambani congratulated her in the comment section.

South Africans congratulate the media personality

Reality TV star Mpumimops commented:

"Congratulations 🥂 beautiful ❤️."

Neonontso_ replied:

"Omg, blessings on blessings! Congratulations babe! Wishing you an amazing birthday! 😍❤️."

Actress Buhlesamuels said:

"Congratulations, mommy 🥰😍🤍."

Social media influencer Tshepivundla responded:

"Congratulations, Mama. Happy birthday✨."

Media personality Ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"Congratulations, babe❤️."

TV personality Zizotshwete said:

"Congrats darling. ❤️."

Babalwa_mcaciso responded:

"😍😍😍😍so special."

Thandigama wrote:

"Happy birthday and congratulations😍."

Social media influencer Thobi_rose replied:

"Congrats mama bear❤️😍."

Missshozi said:

"Congratulations, love 😍♥️ and I hope you had a lovely day!"

Athinimtoba reacted:

"Congratulations and happy birthday mommy🥺❤️🎉."

Nungudiamonds said:

"Happy birthday and congratulations❤️."

SA celebs congratulate 'Generations: The Legacy' star Celeste Khumalo on becoming a mom

Source: Twitter

Actress and entrepreneur Celeste Khumalo becomes a 2-time graduate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Celeste Khumalo bagged her second MBA in Europe with a focus on luxury brands and management.

This is the actress and entrepreneur's second MBA after qualifying with her first one back in 2020.

Celeste also had 2 beauty businesses in 2015 and 2016, but closed them down to get her qualifications and focus on her self-improvement.

Source: Briefly News