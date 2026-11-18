DJ Zinhle shared a selfie-style TikTok video filmed inside what appeared to be a packaging facility surrounded by Bestie Connect products

The star announced her own mobile network is going live on Friday, 20 November 2026, adding to her growing business empire

Fans flooded the comments praising her hustle, with many joking they would ditch their current networks for Bestie Connect

DJ Zinhle announced the Bestie Connect SIM Card, and Mzansi has lost it. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has stunned fans after revealing she is launching her very own mobile network, Bestie Connect, with the announcement video going viral on TikTok on 18 November 2026. The clip shows the star in an upbeat, almost disbelieving mood as she films herself inside what looks like a production or packaging facility, surrounded by Bestie Connect SIM card packs and manufacturing equipment.

"That is me, DJ Zinhle, who is about to launch her own mobile network? That's crazy, guys. That is crazy. That is God. That is hard work," she said in the self-recorded TikTok video, her excitement barely contained. "I would have never thought that business would take me this far, but it's happening, and I am so happy. So don't stop believing."

Bestie Connect goes live

The network is set to go live on Friday, 20 November 2026. The announcement marks yet another major chapter for the multihyphenate star, who has built a reputation as one of South Africa's most ambitious entrepreneurs alongside her music career.

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Beyond the decks, Zinhle already runs Hair Majesty, her hair brand, and Era by DJ Zinhle, a jewellery company that has become a household name. Adding a mobile network to that portfolio has left fans equal parts amused and genuinely impressed. Watch the video below:

Fans react to the Bestie Connect announcement

The response in the comments was swift, with netizens celebrating the move while throwing in a healthy dose of humour.

@ConstyBabe wrote:

"Don't call me on MTN, call on Zinhle Jiyane marn 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@Noluuuu dropped:

"Do you want Vodacom or uZinhle Jiyane 😂👌🏾"

@Love Mntungwa was already angling for a job:

"We gonna need sales and customer service call centre, bestie, when are you hiring? I'm studying towards HR"

@S.D had a separate request altogether:

"I need Era in a liquor store please Besti!!!!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰"

@Siphesihle Phe Phe Bhengu kept it simple:

"Black empowerment…..🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@UNATHi had one condition before switching:

"If it's not cheaper than any other network ay ngeke"

@Sister Grey offered some friendly data demands:

"Can we get 100GB ka R100 Bestie asinalanga lonke 🤣 Well done sisi uyibhoza!"

Cass praises DJ Zinhle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest took to social media to shower praise on DJ Zinhle's song featuring Nayvee Womculo and Young Stunna.

The rapper singled out Nayvee's songwriting, admitting the track moved him to tears and that he personally relates to it.

Source: Briefly News