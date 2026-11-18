Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 15, made candid remarks about their dad's 12 children in the trailer for Netflix's Raising the Cannons

Nick Cannon admitted his ego played a role in the breakdown of his marriage to Mariah Carey in the upcoming series

Monroe previously shaded her 10 half-siblings on Instagram, insisting she only has "one brother"

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins shared their thoughts on their parents' separation and their father's large family. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Nick Cannon's twins with Mariah Carey have broken their silence on their parents' complicated split, and their words have set the internet ablaze. The trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries Raising The Cannons, dropping on 18 December, gives fans a rare look at how 15-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe really feel about their family situation. Riding in a car with their father, Monroe delivered perhaps the most striking line of the trailer:

"If you didn't have all these kids, you would have been back together."

Her twin Moroccan echoed that feeling in a separate confessional, saying:

"This lifestyle, I don't think it's sustainable in any way."

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Nick Cannon takes responsibility for the split

Cannon, 46, did not shy away from accountability in the trailer either. The Wild 'n Out host acknowledged that his own pride had cost him his relationship with Carey, 57, saying plainly:

"My ego drove me away from Mariah."

The former couple wed in 2008 and welcomed the twins in 2011 before separating in 2016. Carey, for her part, has remained noticeably guarded when it comes to discussing her ex. During a sit-down with CBS Mornings host Gayle King last year, the We Belong Together singer said:

"I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world. No offence to him."

Monroe has also addressed the family dynamic herself. Last November, she posted to her Instagram Story to clear up any confusion:

"Clearing something up, guys! I only have ONE brother. I do have other half-siblings from my dad, but they are all many years younger than me."

Watch the video below:

Inside Nick Cannon's blended family

Beyond Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon is father to ten other children. With Brittany Bell, 39, he shares sons Golden, 9, and Rise, 4, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 5. With Abby De La Rosa, he has twin sons Zion and Zillion, 5, and daughter Beautiful, 4. Son Legendary Love, 4, is shared with Bre Tiesi, 35, and daughter Onyx, 4, with LaNisha Cole. With Alyssa Scott, Cannon welcomed daughter Halo, 3, and late son Zen, who passed away at five months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.

Cannon recently touched on his attempt to bring all six mothers together in a group chat, describing the experiment as "not the best idea" and recalling how it went "off the rails" and was "too wild for TV." He noted that the women manage to remain civil but stopped short of describing them as genuinely close. Raising The Cannons premieres on Netflix on 18 December 2026.

Podcasters joked about Nick Cannon getting a Nobel Prize

Random Guys Podcast posted a comedic clip on 28 July 2026 that had South Africans in stitches over a mix-up between Mariah Carey and Marie Curie.

The hosts debated Nobel Prizes in physics and chemistry, with one insisting Nick Cannon was involved and another placing the scientist at the 9/11 attacks.

Source: Briefly News