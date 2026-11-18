An old article about Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa, resurfaced just days after their Netflix docuseries premiered

Mgudlwa allegedly posed as Eastern Cape royalty to win over politician Nomvula Mokonyane's family, including her daughter Katleho

Netizens are now questioning the couple's story after the blackmail and fraud allegations made headlines again

Anele Mdoda’s husband faced renewed scrutiny over old fraud allegations. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and her husband Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa are riding high on the success of their Netflix docuseries Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza, which premiered on 13 November 2026. But just days after the four-part special captivated audiences with their love story and traditional wedding customs, old fraud allegations against Mgudlwa have come roaring back.

X user @PBxBomb shared a screenshot from Zimoja on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, with the caption:

"From living with your ex-fiancé's mom to a Netflix special. Respect the hustle! ❤️"

Mgudlwa's alleged scheme against the Mokonyanes

The Zimoja article links Mgudlwa to a previous relationship with Katleho Mokonyane, daughter of former Environmental Affairs minister and ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. According to the report, Mgudlwa allegedly told the family he was descended from an Eastern Cape royal family. Nomvula reportedly welcomed him into her home and even bought the couple a Range Rover after Katleho fell pregnant, unaware that her son-in-law was allegedly secretly recording conversations and plotting what a source described as a "devious scheme."

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Things allegedly soured after the couple moved out of Nomvula's house following the birth of their child. Sources told the publication that there was no genuine affection from Mgudlwa's side.

"His intentions were never good from day one. He knew exactly why he was there; there was no love," a source was quoted as saying.

When Katleho allegedly tried to end the relationship, Mgudlwa reportedly threatened to expose family secrets.

"Mgudla is now back in the picture blackmailing the mother and daughter, threatening to expose all the dealings Mokonyane was conducting at her house when he was staying with them," the source alleged.

The Zimoja article also noted that Nomvula's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, acknowledged Mgudlwa's "cheap tactics." Nomvula was described as disappointed, calling her daughter's ex "aggressive and desperate," with a criminal case potentially in the works.

Netizens on X were quick to react to the resurfaced report:

@Jan8thMovement joked:

"Now he lives in Anele's house. 🤣"

@MiMiIsKing said:

"I blame women from well-off families for dating street adults. As the woman's family, you can't take in a boyfriend and live with him. That's crazy and stupid"

@nono_zaa pointed out:

"Zamalisa getting vindicated again"

@_thabang_m asked:

"What kind of royalty is this?"

@Marcia_ highlighted:

"Men are also gold diggers; when they see an opportunity that will benefit them, they go in."

@Liinyana_ remarked:

"What a mess! LeNew couple both have such glaring red flags, yet somehow trying to sell us this picture of a Royal happily ever after engekhoyo! Khanimeni😩😩"

Read the full resurfaced article below:

Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza Mgudlwa, faced renewed scrutiny amid Netflix docuseries success. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's sister drops alleged marriage secrets

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda's sister, Zamalisa Mdoda, revealed more bombshells about her marriage to Buzza James on social media.

This came after Zamalisa accused Buzza of owing her cousin money for alcohol supplied at the wedding.

Source: Briefly News