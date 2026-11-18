Miss SA 2026 Coronation Chair Likened to David Tlale’s Gold Throne
- A side-by-side comparison shared on social media showed Tiyani Makamu's coronation chair looking strikingly similar to a throne linked to designer David Tlale
- The post reignited frustration over the Miss South Africa 2026 ceremony, which had already drawn criticism over the pageant's crown
- Tlale served as one of the official showcase designers for the finale and has worked with the Miss SA brand for over 15 years
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The Miss South Africa 2026 pageant is back in the headlines, and this time it's not about the controversial crown - it's about the chair.
On Tuesday, 18 November 2026, X user @Cebe_Lihle23 posted a side-by-side image captioned simply, "Hayini!" One photo showed celebrated fashion designer David Tlale posing on an ornate, high-backed gold throne. The other captured newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026, Tiyani Makamu, seated in what appears to be the exact same gold throne moments after her crowning on stage.
David Tlale's Miss SA connection
The timing of the comparison raised eyebrows, given how closely Tlale is tied to the pageant. He was confirmed as one of the official showcase designers for the 2026 finale and has maintained a working relationship with the Miss SA organisation for over 15 years, designing and styling garments for the brand and its titleholders throughout that period.
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For many viewers already unhappy with the ceremony, the unverified claims about the throne felt like yet another piece of a puzzling picture. The 2026 event had drawn considerable backlash before this latest detail surfaced, with critics taking particular aim at the pageant's crown design and the apparent disorganisation of the event.
Netizens question the pageant's direction
Social media users flooded the replies under the viral post, questioning the pageant's creative choices and accusing organisers of cutting corners.
velvetdrafts wrote:
"Both Precious Motsepe and David Tlale need to stay away from this pageant."
Hlubikazi893800 was blunt:
"The standard of Miss SA keeps dropping!"
mamtungwa_ simply asked:
"Why was there a chair?"
Spookiloo connected the dots:
"Ah, it makes sense now; it was his idea! Even the crown, it was him. Judging from the gaudy dresses he designed for the contestants, he was the creative director! I just know it."
See the side-by-side photos below.
Tiyani Makamu explains her lack of emotions on stage
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tiyani Makamu's reason for not appearing emotional when she was crowned Miss South Africa.
The beauty queen explained her strategy before taking the stage and how it worked out for her, until one moment when she completely let it all out.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za