Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind South Africa 2026 male cast reveal, and fans were far from impressed

X user Bongekile Mthembu posted a comparison between the SA and UK editions that sent the internet into a frenzy

Peeps are divided, with some defending the SA men and others saying the UK set a bar too high to clear

Love Is Blind SA 2026 men were compared to the UK cast. Image: bongekile, loveisblindsa

Source: Instagram

Netflix may have hoped excitement would follow the Love Is Blind South Africa 2026 male cast reveal, but Mzansi peeps had other ideas. When the show dropped details on the men this week, social media lit up with criticism, comparisons, and a whole lot of side-eyes.

X user Bongekile Mthembu, posting as @_Bongekile_, shared a post on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, putting the South African men side by side with their counterparts from the UK edition of the show, captioning it: "Love is Blind 2026 UK Men 🫢🫢🫢🫢 #LoveIsBlindSouthAfrica #LoveIsBlindSA." The implication was clear, and fans ran with it.

Among the SA male contestants revealed were George, a 32-year-old bank relationship manager and wine bar owner, alongside Jacob, also 32 and a business owner. Beyond the unflattering comparisons, peeps flagged issues including allegations surrounding some of the men, doubts about claimed ages, and a few contestants who apparently rated themselves rather highly in the looks department.

SA vs UK: The Great Love Is Blind Debate

The discourse online was swift and sharp. Some users were protective of the SA men, while others doubled down on the criticism.

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@Katli_Katz was baffled by one particular introduction: "Not fitness entrepreneur bathong!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Bongekile replied simply: "None 🫢😂😂"

@AVeryNiceGent pushed back: "Naaaaah Don't Cheat, Show The Rest Of The Guys 😂"

@LightlySalty0 had a cheeky alternative: "Yoh girl. Can we go back to roasting the Nigerians???" — to which Bongekile replied: "Lol 😂"

@CrisM38576 raised a pointed concern: "This is blatant colourism mate" — Bongekile hit back with: "What about their occupation mate?"

Peeps split on the standards

Not everyone was here for the pile-on. @Samurai_Ando offered a different read: "SA women want money. SA gents with money don't struggle when it comes to attracting SA women."

@phatcatmeowmeow offered some balance:

"Notice how their careers would be as serious as the women's"

@MerzMoriel had the most cutting response of all:

"They would never look your way, mind you. 🌚"

For @nto90432, the UK edition remains the gold standard:

"Love is blind UK set the bar very high. I fell in love with the franchise coz of it; now the SA one ruined my expectations. I'll stick to UK 😭"

Thapelo's age side-eyed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Love Is Blind South Africa's Thapelo faces age allegations after a claimed classmate disputed his age.

Raising fresh questions about the show's vetting process and their intentions overall.

Source: Briefly News