ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confronted radio personality Gareth Cliff on X over comments Cliff made about the middle class paying for services

Cliff hit back at Mashaba, bringing up a past blocked account and defending his stance on paying rates and taxes

South Africans jumped into the exchange, with opinions divided over service delivery and who is really to blame

Gareth Cliff fired at Herman Mashaba on X over their disagreements. Image: garethcliff/X, Phill Magakoe Getty

Source: Instagram

A sharp exchange between ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and media personality Gareth Cliff played out publicly on X on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, after Cliff's comments on Johannesburg's service delivery sparked a fiery back-and-forth.

It all began when Cliff responded to a video posted by @CommonSense_ZA asking whether Johannesburg should be split into smaller cities. Cliff's reply was blunt: "Yes, the middle class is paying for everything and gets nothing back. Eventually, just like you have to stop supporting deadbeat relatives and drug addicts, you need to see some improvement in them – or you're just an enabler. Hands up if you're sick of supporting people you have ZERO responsibility for?"

Mashaba wasted no time and shot back with a pointed question, asking Cliff whether he was still encouraging Tshwane residents to stop paying for services.

Cliff claps back at Mashaba

Rubbed the wrong way by the response, Cliff returned fire with a stinging reply that raised a few eyebrows. He pointed out that Mashaba had blocked him, which meant a congratulatory message Cliff tried to send after the elections had bounced back.

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"How would you know? You blocked me. I even tried to send you a congratulations message after the elections, but it bounced back," Cliff wrote, before making his position on rates clear. "I pay my rates and taxes, Herman, and I get nothing for it. Just like most urban South Africans who pay. You're a businessman; when you pay for things and get almost nothing in return, do you want to keep paying? Yes, you're forced to by law, but does that feel good?"

Cliff closed with a note directed at Mashaba's wife: "Please give my regards to Connie, for whom I have the highest regard."

Frustrated netizens weigh in

The exchange drew plenty of reaction from X users, with opinions split across party and class lines:

@JellybeansRSA:

"Herman, need we remind you that Moyà (ActionSA) Mayor, proudly and unashamedly went around residential areas and businesses and cut off water and electricity to non-payers. Why is this different?"

@criaan:

"It is like Herman spends his days scouring the interwebs trying to find things people said that he can tantrum more about."

@jokerunl:

"You are wasting your time on the eff mayor. AuctionSA switched off a white orphanage from power while they can't supply water to paying residents. Think about that."

@Makovnikovs:

"For once I agree with you. For example, the Joburg middle class is paying for electricity for Soweto residents while they refuse to pay or get a pre-paid meter. We pay for services that we are not receiving adequately because we are subsidising people who refuse to pay."

Herman rules out DA in coalition talks

In a previous report from Briefly News, Herman Mashaba ruled out a Democratic Alliance coalition after the 2026 local government elections, but many South Africans questioned his reason.

Source: Briefly News