Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey earlier this month for a mommy makeover that included a dental procedure

The actress shared before-and-after photos of her Hollywood smile transformation on Instagram

Ndlovu also underwent a gruelling seven-hour operation combining three procedures, with full results still pending

Kwezi Ndlovu gave fans a look at her new smile after undergoing cosmetic procedures in Turkey. Image: Kwezi Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Kwezi Ndlovu is letting fans in on her transformation journey, and the first glimpse is already turning heads. The actress has revealed her brand-new smile after travelling to Turkey for a mommy makeover, posting before-and-after photos on Instagram that show a dramatic dental upgrade.

Ndlovu gave followers the reveal she had been building anticipation for since her first appointment abroad. She captioned the post:

"Smile upgrade unlocked! … Swipe for more Turkish delights,"

Kwezi's Hollywood smile journey

When Ndlovu first documented the dental portion of her trip, she was clear about what she was after.

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"I can't wait to share what my teeth look like. But for now, this is the first step, and I will come back then to do a proper, proper fitting. And then I'll be able to show you guys what the transformation looks like. I can't wait.”

The dental work was just one part of a much bigger undertaking. Ndlovu also went under the knife for a seven-hour procedure that combined liposuction, a chest area reduction and a fat transfer to her hips, three surgeries completed in a single session.

See post here:

7-hour surgery was no easy ride

The actress, who became a mother to twin boys in 2024, was candid about how difficult the recovery was. She explained in a video shared on social media:

"My surgery did take a long time because I was combining three procedures into one. I was doing my Lipo 360, reduction, and my hip dips, so it took seven hours."

She did not sugarcoat the aftermath either.

"When I came back, yoh, I was not okay. I was crying. I was just a mess. I was in so much pain.”

Ndlovu has not yet unveiled the full body transformation results, saying she plans to share them once the post-surgery swelling has gone down completely. For now, the smile reveal is giving fans an early taste of the journey she has been documenting throughout the process.

Khwedzi Ndlovu underwent 3 surgeries in Turkey

Umkhokha: The Curse actress Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey for a mommy makeover after welcoming twin boys in 2024.

Ndlovu underwent three procedures in a single seven-hour operation, documenting the painful recovery on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News