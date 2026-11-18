Kwezi Ndlovu Shows Off New Teeth After Turkey Mommy Makeover Surgery
- Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey earlier this month for a mommy makeover that included a dental procedure
- The actress shared before-and-after photos of her Hollywood smile transformation on Instagram
- Ndlovu also underwent a gruelling seven-hour operation combining three procedures, with full results still pending
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Kwezi Ndlovu is letting fans in on her transformation journey, and the first glimpse is already turning heads. The actress has revealed her brand-new smile after travelling to Turkey for a mommy makeover, posting before-and-after photos on Instagram that show a dramatic dental upgrade.
Ndlovu gave followers the reveal she had been building anticipation for since her first appointment abroad. She captioned the post:
"Smile upgrade unlocked! … Swipe for more Turkish delights,"
Kwezi's Hollywood smile journey
When Ndlovu first documented the dental portion of her trip, she was clear about what she was after.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
"I can't wait to share what my teeth look like. But for now, this is the first step, and I will come back then to do a proper, proper fitting. And then I'll be able to show you guys what the transformation looks like. I can't wait.”
The dental work was just one part of a much bigger undertaking. Ndlovu also went under the knife for a seven-hour procedure that combined liposuction, a chest area reduction and a fat transfer to her hips, three surgeries completed in a single session.
7-hour surgery was no easy ride
The actress, who became a mother to twin boys in 2024, was candid about how difficult the recovery was. She explained in a video shared on social media:
"My surgery did take a long time because I was combining three procedures into one. I was doing my Lipo 360, reduction, and my hip dips, so it took seven hours."
She did not sugarcoat the aftermath either.
"When I came back, yoh, I was not okay. I was crying. I was just a mess. I was in so much pain.”
Ndlovu has not yet unveiled the full body transformation results, saying she plans to share them once the post-surgery swelling has gone down completely. For now, the smile reveal is giving fans an early taste of the journey she has been documenting throughout the process.
Khwedzi Ndlovu underwent 3 surgeries in Turkey
Umkhokha: The Curse actress Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey for a mommy makeover after welcoming twin boys in 2024.
Ndlovu underwent three procedures in a single seven-hour operation, documenting the painful recovery on Instagram.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za