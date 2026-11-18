Uncle Waffles will join Tyla on stage at her Cape Town and Pretoria A*Pop World Tour concerts in January 2027

Several other South African artists, including MaWhoo and Liquideep, are also set to perform at the homecoming shows

Tyla's A*Pop World Tour is the largest tour by a South African artist in 2026, spanning 34 dates across the globe

Uncle Waffles is joining Tyla for her South African tour dates, bringing two major names in music together on one stage. Image: Uncle Waffles

Source: Facebook

South African music fans are about to experience a major moment, as Grammy-winning artist Tyla has confirmed that DJ and amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles will serve as a support act for her A*Pop World Tour concerts at home. Two of the country's most celebrated musical exports will share the stage when the tour touches down in January 2027.

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is set to perform at Tyla's Cape Town show on 4 January at the Green Point Track, as well as both Pretoria dates on 8 and 9 January at the SunBet Arena.

Uncle Waffles' rise to global stages

Born in Eswatini and now based in Johannesburg, Uncle Waffles first captured global attention after a video of her performing in Soweto went viral, launching her onto the international circuit. She has since performed at major festivals around the world, including Coachella, where she made history as the first amapiano act to grace the iconic stage. Her 2023 project, Asylum, achieved gold status within its first week of release, and she received a Best International Act nomination at the 2023 BET Awards. Her most recent project, the EP 4 DA STREETS!, dropped in May 2026.

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The South African leg of the tour is presented locally by Omoda, and the line-up goes well beyond just one headline act.

South African fans can look forward to seeing Uncle Waffles and Tyla share the stage during the January 2027 tour dates. Image: Mark Gunter

Source: Getty Images

Full SA tour line-up revealed

Uncle Waffles will not be the only familiar face on the bill. Babalwa M, Optimist Music ZA, and Ez Maestro are confirmed for shows in both cities, with Liquideep appearing as a special guest across both legs. MaWhoo will perform exclusively at the Cape Town date. Many of these artists have featured on Tyla's projects WWP and A*Pop, giving fans a chance to see those studio collaborations come alive in person.

The tour itself is a landmark achievement for Tyla. Her second studio album, "A*Pop", topped the Billboard US World Albums chart and reached number three on the UK R&B Albums chart. The 34-date run is Tyla's first full headline world tour and stands as the largest tour by a South African artist in 2026. After touring Europe, the UK, and North America, the tour returns home before heading to Australia.

Strong demand from her fanbase, the Tygers, has already pushed promoters Showtime Management and Anything Goes to add a second Pretoria date to the schedule.

Tyla’s album with Beyoncé’s producer was shelved

An insider revealed that Tyla's label invested $2 million into a pop album that was ultimately scrapped before release.

Grammy winner Tyla worked with Tricky Stewart, the producer behind Beyoncé and Rihanna hits, on the shelved project.

Source: Briefly News