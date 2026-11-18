Una Rams shared some exciting news on X on Wednesday, 18 November 2026

The South African singer and husband of actress Ntando Duma reached a major career milestone

Fellow artists and fans flooded his comments to celebrate the achievement with him

Una Rams, Ntando Duma's Husband, celebrated his first plaque. Image: unarams

Source: Facebook

Singer Una Rams woke up to a career-defining surprise on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, announcing that he had received his very first platinum plaque. The milestone clearly caught him off guard, with the artist sharing his disbelief and excitement with fans on X.

"Wow. Woke up to my first ever platinum plaque today," he wrote in a post that quickly drew warm reactions from peers and supporters across the platform.

Una Rams' musical journey

Una Rams, who is married to popular South African actress Ntando Duma, has been carving out his own lane in the local music scene. While his wife is a well-known face on South African screens, Una has consistently been working on building a name for himself through his music. The platinum plaque marks a significant turning point in that journey, confirming that his sound has connected with a substantial audience.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One X user, @RizyBoiDrastic, was curious about exactly which track earned him the accolade, suggesting that several of Una's songs, including "Nobody," "Girls Like You," "Murder," "Sweet Chocolate," and "Onieda," could easily have reached platinum status in their own right. The comment reflected just how much of a following the singer has quietly built up over the years.

Mzansi celebrates Una Rams

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow artists. Here is how peeps responded:

@DistinctLee: "That's so amazing! Congratulations 🥳"

@BekzinTerris: "Time delayed is not time wasted. Well done, you deserve more🙏🏽"

@Scrol4givez: "That's what you get for being authentic 🔥🇿🇦💯"

@Lord_Foussa: "Congratulations, Una, no one is more deserving"

@philadlozi_za: "Congratulations brother 👏🏾"

@atmosblaq: "Congratulations man🔥"

@ShudufhadzoRSA: "LFG, congrats, Sir"

Ntando Duma supports husband

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma was spotted in Tembisa showing support for her husband during a music video shoot

The music video featured Makhadzi's boyfriend and Sho Madjozi, drawing attention online

Source: Briefly News