South African rapper L-Tido is reportedly bringing cameras into his personal life for an upcoming Mzansi Magic reality show

The show is expected to feature his relationship with entertainer Anele Zondo, who the rapper has been publicly linked to since 2026

L-Tido's music career, podcasting work and business ventures are also set to feature in the production

L-Tido and Anele Zondo reportedly finished a reality TV show. Image: l_tido

Source: Instagram

South African rapper and podcaster L-Tido is reportedly taking his life off the microphone and onto the small screen, with sources suggesting he is filming a reality show for Mzansi Magic that will pull back the curtain on his world.

A source close to the production told BuzzLife News that cameras are already rolling, capturing the hip-hop star beyond the recording studio. According to the report, the show will touch on his music journey, family life, business interests and, perhaps most notably, his romantic relationship with entertainer Anele Zondo.

L-Tido and Anele Zondo's romance in the spotlight

The couple first caught public attention after sharing a kiss during one of L-Tido's podcast episodes. Zondo later spoke openly about their relationship during a July 2026 appearance on the Engineer Your Life podcast, confirming that the two had become a topic of genuine public interest.

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Their relationship is expected to be a central storyline in the upcoming production, offering fans a closer look at how the pair navigate life together. The show's name, premiere date and official details have not yet been announced.

From Alexandra to South African Hip-Hop icon

Born Thato Madonsela and raised in Alexandra, Johannesburg, L-Tido has spent more than 15 years carving out a respected space in local music. He made his entrance into the industry in 2009 with the independently released mixtape City of Gold, a project that earned him the Channel O Music Award for Best Newcomer.

His debut album, All or Nothing, followed in 2011, and he went on to build a catalogue that includes tracks such as Dlala Ka Yona, We Rollin' and No Favours. Throughout his career, he navigated the industry without the support of a major record label, collaborating with established artists along the way.

His path has not been without controversy. One of the more talked-about chapters in his career involved a public feud with the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, a dispute that the two eventually put behind them.

Beyond music, L-Tido has built a second platform through The L-Tido Podcast, where he interviews figures from across the entertainment world. The move into reality television would mark another dimension to a career that has consistently found new ways to connect with audiences.

L-Tido and Anele Zondo reportedly shot a reality TV show. Image: l_tido

Source: Instagram

Nota sparks frenzy with explosive claims about L-Tido

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi appeared on the Music Pulse podcast and made bold claims about rapper L-Tido's current partner, Anele Zondo.

Nota alleged that Anele previously dated a fellow rapper, claiming he has video evidence to back up his claims.

Source: Briefly News