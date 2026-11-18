South African media company Primedia acquired The Africa Channel, marking its first television network outside Africa

The Africa Channel, co-founded by Zimbabwean James Makawa, has operated in the US as an independent Black-owned media company since 2005

The deal gives Primedia reach beyond the US into Canada, the Caribbean and Brazil through the newly established Primedia US

Primedia Acquires The Africa Channel, SA Media Giant Enters US Market. Image: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African media heavyweight Primedia has made a bold move into the American market by acquiring The Africa Channel (TAC), a pan-African content network that has operated in the United States for over two decades.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela broke the news on X on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, sending shockwaves through media circles.

Primedia's milestone TV network

The deal creates Primedia US, combining TAC's established American operations with Primedia's existing strengths in content production, technology, advertising and distribution.

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For Primedia, the acquisition is a historic milestone — it now owns and operates its first television network and streaming platform outside the African continent. Beyond the US, the deal unlocks immediate reach into Canada, the Caribbean, Brazil and other international territories, significantly expanding the South African company's global footprint.

Who founded The Africa Channel?

The Africa Channel was launched in the US in 2005 and has since grown into one of the longest-running independent Black-owned media companies in America, with a sharp focus on pan-African content. It was co-founded by Zimbabwean media entrepreneur James Makawa, whose vision was to bring African stories and culture to diaspora audiences across the Western Hemisphere.

Peeps on X had plenty to say after Mphela shared the news. Below are some of the reactions:

@Jili_Thelegand said:

"Let's hope they open another studio in RSA 🇿🇦"

@Mditshwer tagged another user and wrote:

"@Askash, I know you will tell us all we need to know."

SA fed up with Anele

In a previous report from Briefly News, some listeners called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast.

The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party. Reactions to the podcast ranged from amusement to outright irritation, with one X user telling the station to 'wrap it up'.

Source: Briefly News