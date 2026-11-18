The Matsunyane family shared an official statement announcing the death of Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane on 18 November 2026

Momo Matsunyane broke the heartbreaking news on Instagram, addressing her younger brother's passing

The family asked for privacy as they process the loss, with funeral details yet to be announced

Neo Matsunyane's family announced the death of his 33-year-old son. Image: neommats17

Source: Instagram

South African veteran actor Neo Matsunyane's family is in mourning after the tragic death of his son, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, on 18 November 2026. He was just 33 years old, having been born on 30 January 1993.

The news was shared on Instagram by Momo Matsunyane, who posted an official family statement alongside the words:

"Fare thee well, younger brother."

The post, which included a formal announcement card, confirmed the loss and appealed to those wishing to reach out.

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Family confirms Neo Matsunyane's son's death

The statement read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our son and brother, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, this morning. We pray that his soul rest in peace. Details regarding the funeral will be communicated in due time."

The family asked that those wishing to contact them do so by reaching out to Tlhodiso's father, Neo Matsunyane, directly by phone, requesting that people text first rather than call. They also urged the public to respect their privacy during this painful time.

The comments section on the post was closed, a decision that speaks to the family's need for space and quiet during what is clearly a devastating period. No cause of death has been shared at this stage, and the family has not yet announced funeral arrangements.

Neo Matsunyane is a well-known and respected figure in South African entertainment, making the loss of his son a moment that has touched many across the country. Tlhodiso's passing leaves behind a family navigating grief in the public eye, asking only for compassion and room to mourn privately.

Neo Matsunyane's family confirmed the death of his son, Tlhodiso, aged 33. Image: neommats17

Source: Instagram

David Kramer mourns wife Renaye's sudden passing

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that music and theatre icon David Kramer confirmed that his wife, Renaye Kramer, passed away unexpectedly.

The couple shared a bond stretching back to their childhood in Worcester in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News