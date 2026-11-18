Rosanna Marlene Hall was set to represent Zimbabwe at the 75th Miss Universe in Puerto Rico before visa delays derailed her plans

Miss Universe Zimbabwe confirmed Hall was stranded in South Africa after the US consulate delayed processing her visa application

The organisation announced a dramatic change of plans for Hall, giving her a two-year reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026

Miss Universe Zimbabwe announced a major update after Rosanna Hall's US visa nightmare. Image: missuniversezw

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe Zimbabwe has broken its silence over Rosanna Marlene Hall's absence from the 75th Miss Universe pageant, confirming in an official Instagram statement posted on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that she will not be competing at this year's edition. The announcement puts to rest days of uncertainty surrounding the beauty queen's status, after she was left stranded in South Africa while waiting for her US visa to come through.

Hall had been scheduled to fly to Puerto Rico to participate in the 75th Miss Universe, with the grand finale set for 24 November in San Juan. Contestants were expected to arrive between 7 and 10 November to take part in pre-pageant activities, but Hall's visa application, processed through the US consulate in South Africa, was not approved in time. Zimbabwe is among several African countries affected by stricter US visa scrutiny due to high rates of overstay.

Rosanna Hall to reign until 2027

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe Organisation confirmed that although Hall's visa was eventually approved, the clearance came too late for her to participate meaningfully in the competition. Rather than send her to compete at a disadvantage, the organisation decided she would travel to Puerto Rico in a supportive capacity to witness the 75th edition firsthand.

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She will now carry her crown into 2027, enjoying a two-year reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 before competing at the 76th Miss Universe. The organisation described the development as "divine redirection," saying:

"Rosanna's story is not one of a missed opportunity, but of an opportunity renewed."

Hall was aiming to improve on the performances of her predecessors Sakhile Dube and Lyshanda Moyas, who each reached the top 30 at the 2024 and 2025 editions, respectively.

See the official Miss Universe Zimbabwe statement below:

Fans react to Miss Universe Zimbabwe's statement

The announcement drew mixed reactions from supporters online:

@misszimupdates wrote:

"You put your all into this journey, Rose. We're so proud of you! At the right time, the Lord will make it happen. May you continue to shine the brightest🤩💗"

@rushonganyo asked:

"So there won't be a Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2027 competition😂"

@ruth__bakes__ raised a concern:

"Age-wise, will she still be eligible next year?"

@rue_jekohp.s offered an alternative:

"She doesn't have to do a two-year reign, but you guys can start preparing for Miss Universe 2027 earlier, like what is done in some countries. You can start around August, then crown a new queen, who we'll get a lot of time to prepare for the 2028 edition."

@zwfansandlegends questioned the timing:

"When did you apply for the visa, though? Why last minute?"

Miss Universe Zimbabwe made a major announcement after Rosanna Hall's US visa nightmare. Image: missuniversezw

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa no longer a beauty pageant

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a TikTok post arguing that Miss South Africa has overhauled its traditional format and prizes sparked a major online debate.

The changes allegedly removed the swimsuit round and redirected the pageant's mission toward community impact and youth empowerment.

Source: Briefly News