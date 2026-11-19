Real estate agent and actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has responded to the passing of her brother, Tlhodiso Matsunyane

The Matsunyane family confirmed the passing of their beloved son on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in a statement

South Africans paid tribute to Neo Matsunyane's son on social media this week

Actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson pays tribute to her brother

Source: Instagram

Casting director and actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson bid farewell to her brother, Tlhodiso Matsunyane, who passed away on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Matsunyane-Ferguson, who previously ventured into real estate, reacted to her brother's passing on her social media this week.

The family confirmed the passing of their 33-year-old son Tlhodiso on Instagram in a statement and asked for privacy.

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SA pays tribute to Matsunyane's son

@SpholaM6

My condolences to the Matsunyane Family

@dima_onzima

Condolences to Neo Matsunyane. May his son rest in peace

@hello_zaddy

Yoh, I thought Neo was the one who passed on

@annah_ndweni

Shocked by the his age. I really thought he was 50-something

@komanaItu

This is really sad.

@Troy_Molaiwa

He was so young.

@Temosho_M4

May the young man rest in peace. But I have so many questions

@TumiMashabela

"You can call his father directly..." Like, what? Who wrote this?

@YayXMavii

May the young man's soul rest in peace.

Lesedi shared a photo of herself, her late brother, and older sister, Momo, and captioned the post on her Instagram Stories:

"Until we meet again, ngwana ko gae," (my little brother).

Actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson pays tribute to her brother

Source: Instagram

Shona Ferguson remembered on his heavenly birthday by daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shared a touching tribute to TV producer Shona Ferguson on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

The former casting director to her official Instagram account, she posted a throwback photo and a heartfelt message, as well as about her ongoing grief and emotional struggle.

The post received emotional responses from colleagues and fans, who shared comforting messages and praised her honesty in expressing grief.

Briefly News previously spoke to a grief counsellor, who shared advice on how to deal with grief.

Source: Briefly News