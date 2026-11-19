Mpumelelo Mseleku posted photos with his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela, at his sister Abongwe's graduation party

The trio coordinated in all-black outfits at the black-tie affair, with Sbindi posing with each wife individually and together

The post arrived amid apparent tension between the sister wives, and social media users had a lot to say in the comments

Mpumelelo Mseleku showed off his wives, Amahle Biyela and Tirelo Kale. Images: amahle_mgazi, sbindi_mseleku, mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku had fans talking after showing off his two wives at his sister's graduation celebration - and the timing of the post added an extra layer of intrigue.

The young polygamist and Izingane Zesthembu star took to Instagram on 18 November 2026 to share a series of photos from Abongwe Mseleku's graduation party. The black-tie event saw Sbindi flanked by wives Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela, all three coordinating in sleek all-black outfits on the red carpet.

Some shots featured Sbindi posing with one wife at a time, while others showed Tirelo and Amahle together. He captioned the post simply: "Ay bafana bakithi," and the response was immediate, with the photos racking up over 82,000 likes within hours.

Sister wives amid rocky times

What made the post particularly noteworthy is that it comes at an apparently tense period for the household. Tirelo has previously faced accusations of jealousy towards Amahle, and more recently, Amahle's fanbase was accused of mass-reporting Tirelo's brand posts on social media. Against that backdrop, seeing the two ladies dressed up and posing together at a family event caught many fans off guard.

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In the comment section, reactions ranged from relief to words of encouragement. Some people were simply happy to see the women appearing at ease with one another, while others appealed to commenters to celebrate both ladies without pitting them against each other. MaBiyela's bare-faced beauty drew plenty of admiration, and Tirelo's fashion sense also earned its share of compliments.

Social media admired Amahle Biyela and Tirelo Kale's natural beauty and praised them for burying the hatchet. Images: amahle_mgazi, sbindi_mseleku, mis_kale

Source: Instagram

kwazi_thando28 said:

"I hope they stop fighting, yazi they're so cute."

pearlsenosi responded:

"I'm just happy the two ladies get along now, love that."

sindidwadlezi wrote:

"Why are you guys comparing them? You can just simply compliment them without making the other one less. They are both beautiful in their own ways."

queen_kiks19 added:

"I love when they get along."

See the viral photos below.

Mzansi questions Tirelo, Sbindi and Amahle's ages

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a recent episode of Izingane Zesthembu, which raised questions about the age gap between Sbindi Mseleku and his wives.

Online users noted the ladies' fuller figures, saying they looked much older than their husband.

Source: Briefly News