Variety released its 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time countdown, with Marilyn Monroe claiming the top spot

Eddie Murphy's placement left fans fuming, while Denzel Washington's position ignited a fierce debate

Chance the Rapper and several social media users questioned whether the list was stuck in a different era

Social media debated Variety’s 100 Greatest Movie Stars list. Images: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Source: Getty Images

Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time countdown has set the internet ablaze, with film lovers and celebrities alike taking issue with rankings they found baffling, biased, or outright offensive to cinema history.

Marilyn Monroe topped the entire list at number one, edging out the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson, and Katharine Hepburn. Not everyone was convinced. Instagram user tlabranch reacted bluntly: "Marilyn Monroe at number 1, ok, bud."

The scepticism ran deeper than just the top spot. Rapper Chance the Rapper captured a widely shared frustration about the list's overall tone, asking pointedly: "Was this list made in 1956?" Many users felt the ranking leaned far too heavily on Golden Age Hollywood sensibilities, leaving contemporary and culturally significant stars feeling like afterthoughts.

Marilyn Monroe topped Variety’s 100 Greatest Movie Stars list. Image: Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Eddie Murphy at #96 becomes the breaking point

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy's placement at number 96 hit a raw nerve with a large portion of commenters, who felt his box-office dominance and pop culture legacy warranted a spot nowhere near the bottom of the list.

damarrusgrant put it plainly:

"Eddie Murphy being 96 told me to skip the rest of the list."

_toniharris shared that exact frustration:

"I skipped after seeing Eddie Murphy at 96."

Meanwhile, the inclusion of newer names also drew criticism from the opposite direction. trac08 argued that Timothée Chalamet had no business appearing on an all-time list at this stage of his career: "Now Timothee shouldn't be anywhere on this list."

Fans debated Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy's placements on the 100 Greatest Movie Stars list. Images: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

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Denzel Washington's placement sets off a fierce debate

Perhaps no placement generated as much heat as that of Denzel Washington, whose spot on the list had fans loudly insisting the two-time Oscar winner was grossly undervalued.

bradleysperry was direct in his assessment:

"There ain't 19 actors better than Denzel, I can tell ya that for sure."

jahronwoods called for a top-10 spot at the very least:

"Denzel should at least make top 10, what are we doing here?"

The debate also drew comparisons to Tom Cruise, with johnnyflu weighing in on their respective range: "Tom Cruise's range isn't nowhere near Denzel."

Henry Fonda's placement at #100, just behind Sylvester Stallone at #99 and Zendaya at #98, also turned heads, though it was quickly overshadowed by the louder flashpoints around Murphy and Washington.

Variety's countdown has become one of the most hotly contested pop culture lists in recent memory, with fans showing little sign of letting the debate cool down any time soon.

See some of the names on the list below.

Stacy Keach passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Stacy Keach's family following his passing.

His widow, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed the news in an emotional tribute to the legendary Mike Hammer actor.

Source: Briefly News