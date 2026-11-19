Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu spoke out about the backlash she faced after her controversial crowning on 14 November 2026

The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit said she plans to separate constructive criticism from negativity aimed at hurting her

Tiyani also revealed a touching moment after her crowning, as neighbours spray-painted a tribute message on a wall outside her family home

Tiyani Makamu had a cheeky response for her critics, joking that she had mastered the art of leaving people on read. Image: Tiyani Makamu

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu has made it clear that online negativity will not rob her of this moment. The 27-year-old beauty queen from Bronkhorstspruit, Tshwane, who was crowned on Saturday, 14 November 2026, has been fielding criticism over the pageant's organisation and the crown she received, but she is not letting any of it dim her shine.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Tiyani said she was choosing to stay intentional about how she experienced the start of her reign rather than letting public opinion overshadow it. She acknowledged that Miss South Africa ultimately belongs to South Africans and that people are entitled to their views, but said she had drawn a firm line between feedback she could grow from and comments designed purely to wound her.

Tiyani's approach to the critics

Her response to malicious comments? She joked that she was the "queen of blue-ticking" and had no problem ignoring people whose criticism came from a negative place. For anything genuinely constructive, however, she said she was all ears and willing to use it to sharpen her leadership.

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Beyond the controversy, Tiyani has set her sights on using her platform to push for entrepreneurship and economic empowerment across South Africa. Having grown up in a household that ran a spaza shop, she understands how small businesses can lift not just families but entire neighbourhoods.

She said she wanted her reign to be remembered for making a real difference in the socio-economic lives of South Africans, describing entrepreneurship as closely tied to dignity and opportunity.

Tiyani showed she was not taking the criticism too seriously, using humour to respond to those questioning her. Image: Tiyani Makamu

Source: Instagram

Neighbours rally around new Miss SA

While the criticism made headlines, so did a heartwarming show of community support. After Tiyani's crowning, a photograph of her family home's outer wall went viral, a neighbour had spray-painted the message:

"This is Miss South Africa's home. We're proud neighbours."

She recalled how people gathered outside her gate that same night, singing and celebrating with her family. Her mother, keeping things light, apparently suggested that the cost of the paint should come out of her prize money.

Tiyani's message heading into her reign is straightforward: she welcomes the feedback that will make her better, but she has no intention of letting negativity distract her from the work she has committed herself to.

Jessica Nkosi Dlamini stood up for Tiyani Makamu

Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini publicly called on the Miss South Africa Organisation to apologise to newly crowned Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu.

The Miss South Africa Organisation stated after the crowning ceremony that the crown used was temporary.

Source: Briefly News