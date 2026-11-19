Veteran Afrikaans singer Dozi addressed rumours that he is gravely ill following vocal cord surgery

His publicist accused people of editing images of Dozi to make him appear frail and thin

A bacabuddy fundraising campaign was launched in his name, raising over R80 000 for his recovery

Dozi has responded to a campaign in his honour. Image: Henk Opperman

Source: Instagram

Veteran Afrikaans singer Dozi has firmly denied online rumours that he is dying from cancer, setting the record straight in a Facebook video after false claims about his health began circulating widely on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Hendrick Opperman, is best known for beloved hits such as Ou Ryperd and Tussen My en Jou. He recently underwent surgery to remove growths from his vocal cords, and it appears that news of the procedure quickly spiralled into something far more alarming than the facts warranted.

Dozi claps back at fake news

In his video response, Dozi addressed the rumours directly and with characteristic warmth. "You have to wake up one morning and hear you have a disease… cancer. I don't have cancer, ladies and gentlemen, I'm very sorry. I've worked hard, and I'm keeping myself busy. I'm so happy to see so many people still love me and care. You're not going to believe this, but I'm healthy. We can't stop fake news from being created, but we can stop sharing it," he said.

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His publicist, Alishia van Deventer, also weighed in, accusing individuals of digitally altering photographs of Dozi to make him appear visibly thin and frail, further fuelling the false narrative about his condition.

Fundraising concert and R80 000 campaign

Despite the misinformation, the outpouring of public concern did lead to genuine community support. A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was launched in Dozi's name, pulling in over R80 000. The campaign suggested the singer could be out of action for several months and cited financial pressure as a concern. "We therefore want to help alleviate the financial pressure of his medical expenses, recovery period and essential living expenses," the campaign page reads.

Before his surgery, fellow industry figures rallied around him by hosting a fundraising concert called Dozi JAM – Back Our Buddy, held in Hartbeespoort. The event was a show of solidarity from colleagues who clearly hold the veteran musician in high regard.

While the support has been touching, Dozi's message is clear: he is recovering, he is not facing a cancer diagnosis, and fans should be cautious about what they share online.

A back our buddy campaign was started in Dozi's honour. Image: laeeventsa

Source: Instagram

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In a previous report from Briefly News, Survivor SA winner Hykie Berg shared details of his battle with a rare neuroendocrine tumour cancer.

The 48-year-old underwent surgery on 12 August to remove more than 10 tumours, with two reportedly the size of golf balls.

Source: Briefly News