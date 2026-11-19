Netflix quietly updated the job titles and ages of Love Is Blind South Africa cast members after a wave of public outrage over the show's controversial contestants

South Africans raised serious allegations against several male cast members, including claims of abuse, fraud, and dishonesty, before the season even aired

Despite the backlash, Netflix did not issue a public statement and pressed ahead with the show, angering many viewers

Netflix made changes to the 'Love Is Blind: South Africa' cast profiles following criticism directed at some of the male contestants. Image: Netflix

Source: Facebook

Netflix is in hot water after quietly updating the cast profiles of its South African instalment of Love Is Blind, instead of addressing the mounting allegations against some of the show's male contestants. The move has been met with widespread frustration from South Africans who feel the streaming giant is treating their concerns with contempt.

Before the season even premiered, social media users began exposing several male cast members, with allegations ranging from gender-based violence and fraud to dishonesty about their personal lives. The claims triggered serious concern among viewers, particularly given the country's ongoing crisis around femicide and violence against women.

Netflix stays silent, updates profiles instead

Rather than issue a formal statement responding to the public outcry, Netflix appears to have simply updated the contestants' listed job titles and, according to some online commentators, also altered details for the female cast members. Many South Africans viewed this as a dismissive non-response to what they considered a genuine safety and integrity concern.

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One woman, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear of victimisation, told Maphepha Ndaba:

"How can they continue with a guy who beat women up? This is disappointing. I mean, women are being killed daily in this country."

Another person claimed to have been personally scammed by one of the cast members, adding:

"It's like we don't have rights in this country."

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Mzansi reacts online

The updated profiles, shared again on Netflix's social media pages, did little to calm the conversation. Here is how some people responded:

@rmwendy noted:

"They also changed the professions and ages of the women."

@yonela_nellarkama said:

"Then downgraded the women's careers."

@maseluxetravel wrote:

"I am finished. What was SA thinking releasing a show like Love is Blind when the men in SA are filthy? Cancel this nonsense immediately. There's no decent SA man that would audition for a stupid show like this."

@celiwe_red reacted:

"Oh, Netflix is making us angry thoroughly."

@ethan_charles_davids joked:

"There are only 2 or 3 of them that look like South Africans. The rest look Nigerian. I know it's not the case, but the makeup artists and photographers need to be fired."

@lesediseemela quipped:

"Media personality? Which media?"

@neo_thedj added:

"Someone said they have Uber-looking faces and I can't unsee it now."

@k_eash_a told the platform:

"Do better next time @netflixsa."

Netflix removed the Love is Blind cast off Instagram

Netflix South Africa removed both the male and female cast profiles from Instagram after fans reacted harshly to the Love Is Blind SA lineup.

Critics aimed the casting choices, with many questioning the occupations and appearance of the men selected for the show.

Source: Briefly News