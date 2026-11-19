The Matsunyane family announced the passing of Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane on 18 November 2026

Momo Matsunyane shared a throwback photo with her sister, Lesedi Matsunyane, to acknowledge the outpouring of love

Tlhodiso was just 33 years old, born on 30 January 1993, when he tragically passed away

Momo Matsunyane has thanked Mzansi for the support. Image: momo_matsunyane

Source: Instagram

South African actress Momo Matsunyane has broken her silence following the death of her younger brother, taking to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming support her family has received. She posted a throwback photo alongside her famous sister Lesedi Matsunyane, Connie Ferguson's eldest daughter, as a quiet tribute to what the family has lost.

The Matsunyane family announced the heartbreaking news on 18 November 2026, confirming that Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane had passed away that morning. He was only 33 years old, having been born on 30 January 1993.

The family released an official statement that read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our son and brother, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, this morning. We pray that his soul rests in peace. Details regarding the funeral will be communicated in due time."

Momo Matsunyane's message to supporters

A day after the announcement, on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Momo took to Instagram to acknowledge those who had reached out. Keeping her words brief but heartfelt, she wrote: "The immense support from all of you has been warmly received. Thank you greatly."

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The post, accompanied by emojis that conveyed grief and gratitude, was liked by Lesedi Matsunyane herself, among nearly 500 others, signalling that the family is leaning on one another and on their broader community during this painful time.

Lesedi Matsunyane addresses loss

Briefly News previously reported that Lesedi Matsunyane, who is a well-known actress and the daughter of veteran star Connie Ferguson, has responded to the passing of her brother, Tlhodiso Matsunyane.

The family has asked for patience as funeral arrangements are still being finalised, with details to be shared at a later stage. They have acknowledged the support from the online community and peers.

Source: Briefly News