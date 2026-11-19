Popular Love is Blind: South Africa contestant Bukhosi Khoza caused a buzz this week when he showed off his dance moves

This comes after social media users revealed that he previously dodged a bill at a restaurant

South Africans on social media commented on the video, which was shared on Maphepha Ndaba's page

BuKhosi Khoza hits the dance floor after trending over 'Love Is Blind: South Africa' profile. Image: NoziphoMashaba

Source: Twitter

Social media influencer Bukhozi Khoza sparked a conversation on social media this week when he hit the dance floor following criticism from Love is Blind: South Africa fans.

Khoza's co-cast member Thapelo Ramoshaba also broke his silence after he got dragged online for his age.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video on it's Instagram account of Khoza dancing.

"Bukhozi Khoza shows off his dangerous dance moves," said the blog.

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South Africans respond to the post

Sarah Motlase said:

"Almost all his pictures have comments from gay men putting fire emojis, and I love faces."

Nathan tempah59 wrote:

"We stand with him during this difficult time."

Tholiwe_S responded:

"Itiye bafazi, buhle Bukhozi, unomzimba omuhle and he looks funny. He's of age; I don't know him personally, but I've been to his page. He'sa good chap."

JustTustlee77 said:

"Someone in the comments is talking about bringing back manly men."

Leonard raps commented

"And ladies must just admit it, these are the type of guys that they are attracted to and later come here on the socials to trash them."

Vuyi_veevee wrote

"Knowing very well he's not gonna pay the bill."

Amanda Gumede replied:

"Guys, this is cyberbullying at this point."

BuKhosi Khoza trendils over Love Is Blind: South Africa hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa. Image: DineoMoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Netflix reveals the cast of Love is Blind: South Africa, SA is stunned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Netflix fans were not happy with the South African men who are taking part in the Love is Blind: South Africa TV show.

Fans of the reality TV show took to social media on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to demand a recast of the male cast.

The upcoming reality TV show will be hosted by fan-favourite actress Dineo Langa and her husband Solo Langa.

Source: Briefly News