MacG appeared on The Inside Show with George Avakian on 18 November 2026, where he opened up about his podcasting journey

The Podcast and Chill host revealed he started podcasting after getting fired from radio, hoping to stay relevant in the industry

MacG disclosed his first-ever AdSense payment and the staggering peak amount his YouTube channel once pulled in a single month

MacG revealed his biggest YouTube payment. Image: macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG's rags-to-riches podcasting story just got a lot more tangible. The Podcast and Chill host sat down with George Avakian on The Inside Show, which premiered on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, and gave fans a rare look at the financial journey behind one of South Africa's biggest podcasts — from a first AdSense cheque to a R500,000 month.

MacG explained that losing his radio job was the unexpected catalyst that pushed him into podcasting full-time. With the radio industry's financial year starting in April, his June dismissal meant he had to wait up to eight months before any reshuffle could bring him back — time he decided not to waste.

"I was like, you know what, let me do this thing. And then hopefully by April, someone will pick me up," he said. By August, the podcast had already taken off.

MacG reveals his biggest YouTube payment

What makes the story especially compelling is what came next — or rather, what didn't come for years. MacG revealed he worked on the podcast for roughly two to three years without earning a single rand from it before AdSense finally came through.

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His first payment? R8,000. Small on paper, but the moment clearly stuck with him.

"I'll never forget it, bro," he told Avakian. "I took my wife out. We went to Recharge. I [said], 'Baby, order whatever you want. It [is] on me.'"

He described the feeling of that R8K as equivalent to winning a million rands at the time, given how long he'd gone without any income from the platform.

From there, the AdSense revenue only climbed. When pressed on where things stand today, MacG was modest but revealing. He said the platform income has grown consistently but now barely covers 20% of the podcast's overheads — suggesting the operation has scaled massively. The highest single month he could recall brought in around R500,000.

"Jeez, there was a month we did really well. It was like maybe 500K," he said, clarifying it was rands, not US dollars, when Avakian's eyebrows shot up.

The interview was filmed in a modern studio setting with large windows, grey curtains, and whiskey decanters on the table, with professional boom microphones for each speaker. A nostalgic insert of early webcam footage from MacG's home setup gave the conversation a reflective, candid quality — a visual contrast between then and now.

Watch MacG open up about his AdSense journey on The Inside Show:

MacG’s ad prices allegedly surface

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo showing how much MacG allegedly charges brands to place adverts on Podcast and Chill emerged.

Several social media users criticised the leak, saying that sharing such information is similar to exposing someone’s salary.

Source: Briefly News