Tirelo Kale dropped a bombshell on Izingane Zesthembu , telling her fiancé, Sbindi and his father, Musa Mseleku, that she no longer wants to get married

The influencer stunned the Mseleku patriarch by revealing she had already told her own family to call off the lobola process

Tirelo went further, warning Musa about his son's behaviour with other women and urging him to have a serious talk with Sbindi

Tirelo Kale told Musa and Sbindi Mseleku that she is not ready for marriage. Images: mis_kale, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Things took a dramatic turn on Izingane Zesthembu when Tirelo Kale sat down with her fiancé, Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku, and his father, the patriarch Musa Mseleku, and dropped a bombshell that left viewers stunned. Tirelo told them plainly that she is no longer ready to walk down the aisle.

During the tense sit-down, Tirelo informed the Mselekus that they were free to halt the wedding proceedings. The family told her she would need to be the one to communicate this to her own relatives, and she revealed that she had already beaten them to it.

"I've already sent my family a message," she told them.

Musa Mseleku pushes back

Musa did not hold back his frustration, questioning what kind of wife Tirelo would be if she behaved this way. Tirelo fired back, arguing that the family was trying to pressure her into agreeing to a marriage she was not ready for.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"It's not that we want you to agree with us," Musa said in response.

In her diary session, Tirelo made clear she was not about to be silenced, saying she is not a "Yes, sir" kind of woman. She went a step further, telling Musa that Sbindi should go and "finish what he started" with Amahle, referring to his ongoing lobola negotiations with his other wife, Amahle Biyela.

"I was ready, I'm not ready anymore," she said.

Tirelo Kale asked Musa Mseleku to counsel his son Sbindi accordingly, as he had been "very busy" with other women. Image: mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Tirelo warns Musa about Sbindi's behaviour

Tirelo then raised eyebrows with another revelation, telling Musa that his son had been "very busy" with other women. She urged the elder Mseleku to counsel Sbindi accordingly, adding a pointed warning.

"Please tell him to condomise because we still want to be around," she said, before looking directly at Sbindi and adding, "Stop being selfish."

This episode adds to the growing tension within the Mseleku household. Previously, Amahle had also voiced her own frustrations, saying Sbindi was not meeting his responsibilities and that she was considering returning home since her father could provide for her.

Social media users rallied behind Tirelo after the episode aired, praising her for holding her ground.

gkhumalo2 said:

"A liberated woman who has self-love is fire."

smomy_liz wrote:

"Motswana girl is so stubborn."

samanthasponono praised Tirelo:

"l love that girl. Our fighter in South Africa."

keneilwepapo posted:

"Tirelo deserves better."

However, others pointed out the contradiction in her stance, noting that she remains with Sbindi even after the lobola process had already been concluded, with many in the comment section saying she seldom follows through on her declarations.

Watch the Izingane Zesthembu scene below.

Sbindi Mseleku shows off his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpumelelo Mseleku showing off his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

Following rumours of tension between the sister wives, fans hoped they had finally buried the hatchet and were getting along.

Source: Briefly News