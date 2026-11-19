Love Is Blind: South African contestant Tloks Motseeng broke his silence after multiple women shared GBV allegations about him on social media

Tloks denied the claims, calling them deliberate attempts to destroy his reputation after Netflix announced the show's cast

The reality TV star warned those spreading allegations online that they could face legal consequences under South African law

'Love Is Blind SA' contestant Tloks addressed the allegations surrounding him, sharing a cryptic message about having enemies. Image: Letlhogonolo Tloks Motseeng

Source: Facebook

Love Is Blind: South Africa's Letlhogonolo "Tloks" Motseeng has gone public with a strongly worded denial after a wave of gender-based violence allegations against him circulated on social media. The backlash erupted shortly after Netflix officially announced the show's cast, with several women coming forward on social platforms to share their claimed experiences with the reality TV personality.

Tloks addressed the controversy head-on, insisting that the information being shared about him is fabricated and driven by malicious intent rather than truth.

Tloks threatens legal action

In his statement, Tloks drew a distinction between having personal enemies and what he described as a coordinated effort to ruin his name. He wrote:

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"Having enemies is part of life, but deliberately spreading false information about someone to destroy their reputation is another matter.”

He also called on anyone with a genuine grievance to confront him directly instead of taking to social media. "If you have a problem with me, address me directly. Don't hide behind social media, spread lies or manufacture stories to entertain your followers," he added.

The Love Is Blind SA star went on to warn that South African law offers recourse against defamation, harassment, and related unlawful behaviour. He signed off his message with the phrase "Crimen Injuria," a South African common-law offence that deals with the unlawful and intentional violation of another person's dignity or privacy.

'Silence should never be mistaken for weakness'

Tloks was equally firm about how his usual restraint online should be interpreted.

"I may choose not to entertain you online, but that doesn't mean I cannot defend my name legally. Silence should never be mistaken for weakness.”

The controversy gained momentum on X, where users began questioning Netflix's casting process. A post by parody account @mixedracedUncle alleged that Tloks has had GBV cases pending since 2020, with different women speaking out about his alleged behaviour. The post also raised personal details about his background, including claims that he is a father of four from Taung in the North West.

Reactions from X users were pointed

@notyour__cup wrote:

"@NetflixSA you gotta cut this thing before it even airs. This should escalate!!"

@jacque86565 posted:

"@NetflixSA you people are actually mad for casting abusers."

User @nonxdlamini offered a more cryptic take:

"The saxophones keep getting louder."

@nowdaysboys also weighed in:

"I refuse to buy face...men that abuse women make me sick. This Tloks Lepara guy did the things, and this is what he has to say for himself. People are turning a blind eye."

Netflix removed the cast names off Instagram

Netflix South Africa removed both the male and female cast profiles from Instagram after fans reacted harshly to the Love Is Blind SA lineup.

Critics aimed at the casting choices, with many questioning the occupations and appearance of the men selected for the show.

Source: Briefly News