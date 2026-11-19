Multi-award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase is set to appear on SABC1's Go Viral this Saturday

Mihlali started her digital journey in 2016 as a beauty YouTuber before growing into a full entrepreneur

The Go Viral episode featuring Mihlali airs at 19:30 on SABC1 on 21 November 2026

Mihlali Ndamase to Feature on SABC1's Go Viral Show on 21 November 2026

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning content creator and entrepreneur Mihlali Ndamase is about to give Mzansi an inside look at how she built one of the country's most recognisable personal brands. She is set to appear on SABC1's documentary-reality show Go Viral this Saturday, 22 November 2026, at 19:30.

The episode was teased by ilovethat_productions, the production company behind the show, on Instagram on 17 November 2026. The post described Mihlali as "the blueprint of content creation" and "a pioneer in the digital space."

Mihlali's Journey From YouTube to Entrepreneurship

Mihlali first stepped into the digital space back in 2016, launching her career as a beauty content creator on YouTube. What started as a passion for makeup and lifestyle content gradually evolved into a fully fledged business empire. She is now the founder of Treasury Designs, a venture that marks her expansion well beyond the world of social media.

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Her appearance on Go Viral is expected to give viewers a candid account of that progression — from uploading beauty tutorials to running a business and becoming a multi-award-winning figure in South Africa's content creation industry.

Go Viral Airs This Saturday on SABC1

Go Viral is a platform dedicated to spotlighting some of South Africa's most influential digital personalities, and landing Mihlali as a feature is a significant moment for the show. The episode promises an exclusive conversation that traces her creative beginnings, the challenges of building a brand, and what it means to stay relevant in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Viewers can tune in to SABC1 this Saturday, 21 November 2026, at 19:30 to catch the full feature.

Source: Briefly News