Robert Pattinson reportedly received $1 million just to screen test for the James Bond role, sparking major buzz online

The actor's full deal for the iconic spy franchise is tipped to reach as much as $98 million over three years

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos revealed he was heavily involved in the casting process, saying Pattinson was the obvious choice

Robert Pattinson received a hefty paycheck to audition for the James Bond role. Image: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson's journey to becoming the next James Bond may have come with a jaw-dropping price tag before he even said a single line of dialogue on set. Reports circulating online claim the British actor was handed a reported $1 million, roughly R17 million, simply to audition for the iconic 007 role, and fans have strong feelings about it.

The video, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, features a cinematic close-up of a man in formal attire overlaid with a Daily Mail headline graphic about Pattinson's rumoured audition fee, lending it a moody, almost Bond-like atmosphere.

Robert Pattinson's reported 007 pay packet

According to reports, the deal is set to span three years, with Pattinson potentially walking away with as much as $98 million (approximately R1.68 billion) for taking on the legendary spy role. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has also weighed in, stating he was "heavily involved" in the casting process and describing Pattinson as the obvious choice following his screen tests.

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Watch the clip by clicking the link.

Fans react to the Bond casting

Not everyone is sold on the casting, and Bezos' involvement has raised a few eyebrows too. Here's what people had to say:

@doctuba said:

"He is a great actor with a huge fandom. He will close the gap between 007 and Gen Z. This is a great business decision, guys… 007 is not an arthouse it is a franchise…"

@mattcutshall asked:

"Definitely false information, but gets people's attention, to say the least? 😂"

@jonny_be_gewd argued:

"He's a great choice. People had the same reaction when Daniel Craig was chosen. Fans always think they know better than people who do this for a living, and they're always wrong."

@dianamahiquesquantumcoach said:

"Not a great choice for Bond. The fact that Bezos had a big part in choosing him tells you everything."

@winfortunata agreed:

"I was ok about this casting until I heard about how involved Jeff Bezos got."

@francinedarbyofficial questioned:

"How does one actor get paid for auditioning when every other working actor has to audition for free?!"

@sweetlondonreign said:

"He looks like a vampire that glitters in the sun.. Not 007."

Robert Pattinson received a huge paycheck to audition for the role of James Bond. Image: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece jokes he was robbed of James Bond role

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that A-Reece took to X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to react to the official James Bond casting announcement.

The South African rapper jokingly claimed he had crushed his audition and even bought his own tuxedo for the role.

Source: Briefly News