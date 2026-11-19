Love Is Blind South Afric a contestant Rene Khobie shared a promo card on X ahead of the season premiere on 4 December

The 27-year-old business development manager's post drew sharp reactions from netizens questioning his nationality

The backlash added to growing frustration over the show's casting choices and production quality among South African viewers

'Love Is Blind SA' contestant Rene was questioned over his nationality. Image: netflixSA

Source: Instagram

Love Is Blind South Africa is already stirring up controversy before a single episode has aired, and this time the drama kicked off with a contestant's own post.

Rene Khobie, 27, who works as a business development manager, shared a Netflix promo card on X on 18 November 2026, announcing his appearance on the show. His caption read, "I came. I saw. Got emotionally invested. Everything else is on Netflix 🍿 Season Premier: 4th December." The post was straightforward enough, but it did not stay quiet for long.

Rene's nationality sparks questions

One X user, @mzansiana, fired the first shot by writing, "You're not even South African, why are you in our shows?" That comment quickly became a rallying point for people who have been voicing wider frustration with the show's casting and production decisions. However, it backfired when people defended the contestant, arguing that many other productions always have a mix of nationalities.

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The sentiment tapped into a broader dissatisfaction with the season, which has seen viewers take issue with everything from the men's appearances to allegations that contestants misrepresented their ages and occupations.

The clip of Rene's promo card shows her age and occupation listed alongside a quote that reads: "It's not what I say, but HOW I say it. Sometimes it's not about the message, but rather how the recipient will receive the message."

See her original post on X.

Netizens split on the controversy

Not everyone agreed with the xenophobic pushback, and the replies section turned into a full debate. Here is how some netizens reacted:

@justme2005_ defended Rene, writing:

"He's a legal immigrant, Bathong"

@SpeQx pushed back against the outrage:

"None of these people who appeared 'on your shows' are originally South African; did you have xenophobic outrage for them as well?"

@mumuwithopnions offered some context:

"1. All the franchisees have a diverse cast, with the American and British ones having a lot of Nigerians, Mexicans, etc. 2. It's not a South African show."

The debate around Rene is just the latest flashpoint in what has been a rocky reception for Love Is Blind South Africa. With the season premiere set for 4 December on Netflix, there is clearly no shortage of opinions about who belongs on screen and why.

Tloks denies GBV allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Love Is Blind: South African contestant Tloks Motseeng broke his silence after multiple women shared GBV allegations about him on social media.

Tloks denied the claims, calling them deliberate attempts to destroy his reputation after Netflix announced the show's cast.

Source: Briefly News