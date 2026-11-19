Skeem Saam actress Hellen Motsuki shared a gender reveal video confirming she is expecting a baby girl

Hellen's son played a central role in the reveal, surprising his mother with a self-edited video for the occasion

The actress described the moment as deeply meaningful, saying she can finally say 'bana baka, my children

'Skeem Saam' actress Hellen Motsuki shared the exciting news that she is preparing to welcome a baby girl. Image: Hellen Motsuki

Source: Facebook

Skeem Saam actress Hellen Motsuki is stepping into a new chapter as she prepares to welcome a baby girl into her family. The star shared a gender reveal video that quickly captured hearts online, with her son taking centre stage in the celebration.

Hellen first announced her second pregnancy a month ago, followed by a baby shower with close friends and loved ones. The gender reveal, however, was an especially personal affair, organised not just for the couple but specifically for her son and his friends, marking his own milestone of becoming a big brother.

Hellen's son steals the show

In the video, the young boy reflected on the years the three of them had shared as a family.

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"For almost eleven years, it has been me, my mom and my dad. They've been my travel buddies, my playmates, and the best parents I've ever asked for.”

His enthusiasm only grew as he got to the big reveal.

"Today, I'm celebrating something huge. I'm finally going to be a big brother. I can't believe this is really happening. It's a girl! Yes!"

The clip captured the family cutting into a pink gender reveal cake, with the colour setting the tone for the entire celebration.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Hellen's emotional caption

What made the moment even more touching was that the son edited the video himself before surprising his mother with it. Hellen was clearly moved, writing in her caption:

"Gender reveal just for our son and his friends, because becoming a big brother is his moment too. Then he surprised me with this video, edited by him! Seeing how excited he is in anticipation of meeting his little sister made me realise just how much my boy is growing up. Ke godisitse hle. I can't believe I'm a mommy of two. I can now say BANA BAKA (my children). I've been waiting to say that for so long."

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Source: Briefly News