Izingane Zesthembu fans called out Musa Mseleku and MaCele after Sneh's daughter appeared on the show with undone hair

Viewers questioned why MaCele did not help the child with her hair the same way Owami was treated

Social media users were divided, with some pointing the finger at Sneh herself as the child's mother

Musa and MaCele faced criticism from viewers over the way Sneh's daughter’s hair was styled. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Fans of Izingane Zesthembu were not holding back after the latest episode sparked a heated debate about how Sneh's daughter is treated in the Mseleku household, particularly when compared to the other children.

The conversation kicked off when X user @Diana061901 posted a passionate comment calling out both Musa Mseleku and MaCele for the way the child appeared on screen. The post, shared on 18 November 2026, pointed out that Sneh's daughter had not had her hair done, while Owami clearly had. @Diana061901 wrote:

"I hate how Musa treats umntana ka Sneh and uMaCele stays with that child, but she couldn't give her money to get her hair done, just like Owami? Yho, MaCele is evil. I wish this baby had fallen into MaKhumalo's hands. I bet her life would've been better."

School rules add context to the debate

One user offered a detail that reframed the entire conversation.

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@MbunguZintle noted that the school Sneh's daughter attends may explain the situation, writing:

"Last time I heard she was going to a primary school that doesn't allow braids. Owami and Mawande used to go to the same school but are in high school now."

The episode reignited long-running discussions among Izingane Zesthembu viewers about the dynamics within the Mseleku family and how each wife and her children are treated. While some fans remain convinced that Sneh's daughter is being treated differently, others believe the criticism directed at MaCele is unfair, given that Sneh is present and capable of making decisions for her own child.

See post here:

Fans push back on blaming MaCele

Not everyone agreed that MaCele deserved the criticism, though. Several X users quickly shifted the focus back to Sneh as the child's biological mother.

@LillyZulu1 challenged the narrative directly, writing:

"Why didn't her mother take her to do her hair? Sne is a grown woman who can pay for her kid's hair. When will it be alright for her as a mother to do things for her kids? If MaCele was evil, that kid would be living with Sne."

@FaintNoir echoed that sentiment, pointing out:

"Sne is RIGHT THERE as her mother, aibo you are directing your anger towards the wrong person."

Sne Mseleku announced her new business venture

Izingane Zes'thembu star Sne Mseleku launched a branded clothing line inspired by her viral reality TV catchphrase.

The 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal personality began selling T-shirts featuring the phrase 'Siya Pretendana La'.

Source: Briefly News