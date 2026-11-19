DJ Cleo took to Instagram to announce his debut on Kaya FM's breakfast show, set to air on 20 November 2026

The veteran DJ's return to radio comes months after a dramatic exit from Radio 2000 over a suspended SIM card incident

Fellow DJs and fans flooded the comments to celebrate his comeback, with many saying they were ready to tune in

DJ Cleo was announced as the Kaya FM Breakfast Show host. Image: djcleo1

Source: Instagram

DJ Cleo is headed back to the airwaves, and this time he's landing at Kaya FM. In August 2026, DJ Cleo posted a formal resignation letter on X, announcing that his final show on the station would air on Saturday, 22 August 2026. In a selfie-style Instagram video filmed outside a building entrance before cutting to indoor radio studio footage, the veteran DJ made the news official with the kind of unbothered energy his fans have come to expect.

"I left the radio 2003 months ago, and tomorrow, 6 a.m., I start at KFM," he declared in the clip, confirming his debut on Kaya Breakfast on 20 November 2026. He also gave listeners a heads-up about his slot: "I finish at 7 a.m. ish."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kaya FM's Newest Breakfast Voice

Now, with that chapter firmly behind him, DJ Cleo is stepping into a new studio. Watch his announcement on the Kaya FM Instagram reel that set social media alight.

Fellow DJs and fans were quick to show love in the comments:

@nolzhlalukana said:

"DJ Cleo is back on the radio, and I'm so ready! 👏🏻💃"

@djswitchsa wrote:

"Yessir 🔥🔥🔥 bro thank you for the advice you gave me all those years ago we still at it, and I'm glad to see you still at it."

@chrisq.za called him an "All-star DJ Cleo. 🔥🔥🔥"

@djgurusa added:

"Cleopas 🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥Nice one abuti"

@mphomaboi_ kept it playful:

"O nale drama hle 😂😂😂😂"

DJ Cleo's rocky Radio 2000 exit

Briefly News previously reported that his exit from Radio 2000 was due to a mere SIM card dispute. The full picture of his exit only emerged weeks later. According to multiple station insiders, DJ Cleo arrived at Radio 2000 on a Friday evening to host his show, only to find the tablet used for voice notes had a dead battery.

To keep the broadcast going, he transferred the SIM card to his personal phone. When the show ended, he left without realising it was still in his handset. After management raised the matter, he immediately owned up. He apologised, but Radio 2000 programme manager Khayakazi Koto suspended him for three weeks.

Source: Briefly News